TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bement South Piatt, 4 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic and Seeger at Benton Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area and St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood/Salt Fork Kickapoo Kickoff Classic, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4 p.m. (Lakeville Country Club)
Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Club)
Prep Girls Golf
Covington, Clinton Prairie and Fountain Central at Attica, 3:45 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)
Rensselaer Central and Seeger at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Peoria High at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at Crawfordsville, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris, 6:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Champaign St. Thomas More at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Club)
Danville and Oakwood at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park Golf Course)
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Champaign Centennial and Danville, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Women’s College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Governors State University
ON THE AIRTODAYMajor League Baseball
Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, men’s and women’s quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, men’s and women’s quarterfinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Women’s National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoff: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
WNBA Playoff: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Nigeria, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAYMajor League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, men’s and women’s quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, men’s and women’s quarterfinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
