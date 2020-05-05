TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

THURSDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

FRIDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Korean Baseball League

Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins, ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.

Virtual Racing

iRacing event, FS1, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Korean Baseball League

NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions, ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.

FRIDAY

Korean Baseball League

Kia Tigers vs. Samsung Lions, ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you