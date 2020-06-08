No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, FoxSports1, WRHK-FM 94.9, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

MLB Draft, first round, ESPN, MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Motocross

Monster Energy Supercross Round 14, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Major League Baseball

MLB Draft, rounds 2-5, ESPN2, MLB Network, 4 p.m.

