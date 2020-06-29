TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
THURSDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Boxing
Junior Welterweights: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears vs. Kiwoom Heroes, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Brighton vs. Manchester United, NBC Sports Network, 2:10 p.m.
TUESDAY
Korean Baseball Organization
Hanwha Eagles vs. Kia Tigers, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Norwich City, NBC Sports Network, 11:55 a.m.
Serie A: Bologna vs. Cagiliari, ESPN, 12:25 p.m.
Premier League: West Ham vs. Chelsea, NBC Sports Network, 2:10 p.m.
Serie A: Lecce vs. Sampdoria, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Serie A: Hellas Verona vs. Parma, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.