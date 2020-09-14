TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Banks of the Wabash Classic: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Salt Fork and Westville at Paris, 4 p.m. (Eagle Creek)

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at Southmont, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Attica at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Benton Central at Covington, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at West Vigo, 5 p.m.

Seeger at South Newton, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Terre Haute North, 4 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College Invitational, 8 a.m. (Danville Country Club)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 16, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Western Conference Semifinals, Game 7: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6: New York Islands vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

First-round playoff: Connecticut Sky vs. Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

First-round playoffs: Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 17, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 4 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 6 (if necessary): Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

