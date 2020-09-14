TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Banks of the Wabash Classic: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Salt Fork and Westville at Paris, 4 p.m. (Eagle Creek)
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at Southmont, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Attica at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Benton Central at Covington, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at West Vigo, 5 p.m.
Seeger at South Newton, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Terre Haute North, 4 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College Invitational, 8 a.m. (Danville Country Club)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 16, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 7: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6: New York Islands vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
First-round playoff: Connecticut Sky vs. Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
First-round playoffs: Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 17, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 4 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 6 (if necessary): Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
