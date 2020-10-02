TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Danville at Altamount, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area at Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Normal Better Ball Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

IHSAA sectional tournament championship at Fountain Central: teams TBD, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Bloomington Purple & Gold Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Banks of the Wabash Classic: North Vermillion, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Carl Sandburg Invitational, 11 a.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Swimming

Charleston and Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Watseka, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Putnam at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Covington, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Cross Country

Danville at Urbana, 4 p.m.

Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

IHSA Class 2A Normal University High Regional: Danville at Illinois State University's Weibring Golf Course

IHSA Class 1A Kankakee McNamara Regional: Hoopeston Area at Kankakee Elks Country Club

IHSA Class 1A Schlarman Academy Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Danville Country Club

Prep Girls Tennis

Mahomet-Seymour at Schlarman Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Southmont at Seeger, 5 p.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

