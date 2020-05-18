No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Toyota 200, FS1, 5 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota 500, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dions vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

