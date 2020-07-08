TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
FRIDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shady Rays, FS1, 7 p.m.
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals: The Money Team vs. Herd That, ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Boxing
Heavyweights: Carlos Takam vs. Jerry Forrest, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Workday Charity Open, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins at Doosan Bears, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.
Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament: New York FC vs. Philadelphia Union, ESPN, 8 a.m.
Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, NBC Sports Channel, 11:55 a.m.
Serie A Soccer: SPAL vs. Udinese, ESPN2, 12:25 p.m.
Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United, NBC Sports Network, 2:10 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300, FS1, 7 p.m.
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals: Red Scare vs. House of Paign, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Workday Charity Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
American Century Championship, first round, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
NC Dinos at LG Twins, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
