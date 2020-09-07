TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Benton Central and Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac and Oakwood/Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Watseka and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:15 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Girls Golf
Rensselaer and Seeger at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m. (Oak Grove)
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Match Play, 8 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Danville and Oakwood at Westville, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Boys Tennis
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour de France, stage 10, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Game 1: Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.
Game 2: Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, quarterfinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY DAYTIME
Cycling
Tour de France, stage 11, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.