TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

North Montgomery at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

North Montgomery at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State at Illinois, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Iowa at Illinois, 8 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Michigan State at Rutgers, FS1, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Rutgers at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

North Vermillion at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:15 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Xavier at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you