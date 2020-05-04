TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
THURSDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
No Sports Scheduled
WEDNESDAY
Korean Baseball League
Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins, ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.
Virtual Racing
iRacing event, FS1, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Korean Baseball League
NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions, ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.