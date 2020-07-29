TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
FRIDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 5 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins, FOX, 6 p.m.
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal: Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting KC, ESPN, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TNT, 8 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, first round, GOLF, 8 a.m.
PGA Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, first round, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.
WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at NC Dinos, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal: Orlando City SC vs. Los Angeles FC, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers, NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.