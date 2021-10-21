Prep Cross Country
IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Olney Richland County Regional, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Chrisman Regional, 10 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central and Seeger at New Prairie Semi-State, 10:30 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Big 12 Conference Championships: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Normal Community, 11 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Hoopeston Area at Mahomet-Seymour Tournament
Men’s College Basketball
Exhibition: St. Francis at Illinois, 8 p.m.
College Football
Illinois at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 7:10 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional: Hoopeston Area vs. Westville, 5:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Danville vs. Urbana, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Fisher, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300, NBC, 2 p.m.
Formula One: United States Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPNNEWS, 3:55 p.m.
College Football
Illinois at Penn State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ABC, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
USC at Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Indiana, ABC, 6:37 p.m.
College Volleyball
Purdue at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, final round, GOLF, 10:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
American League Championship Series: Game 7 (if Necessary): Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros, FS1, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Auto Racing
Formula One: United States Grand Prix, ABC, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 401, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, CBS, noon
Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers, FOX, noon
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
National Hockey League
Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
N
ational Football League
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
