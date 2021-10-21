Prep Cross Country

IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Olney Richland County Regional, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Chrisman Regional, 10 a.m.

IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central and Seeger at New Prairie Semi-State, 10:30 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Big 12 Conference Championships: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Normal Community, 11 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Hoopeston Area at Mahomet-Seymour Tournament

Men’s College Basketball

Exhibition: St. Francis at Illinois, 8 p.m.

College Football

Illinois at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 7:10 p.m.

No Local Sports Scheduled

Prep Volleyball

IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional: Hoopeston Area vs. Westville, 5:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Danville vs. Urbana, 6 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Fisher, 6 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300, NBC, 2 p.m.

Formula One: United States Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPNNEWS, 3:55 p.m.

College Football

Illinois at Penn State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ABC, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana, ABC, 6:37 p.m.

College Volleyball

Purdue at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, final round, GOLF, 10:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League Championship Series: Game 7 (if Necessary): Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros, FS1, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

Formula One: United States Grand Prix, ABC, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 401, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, CBS, noon

Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers, FOX, noon

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CBS, 3 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

National Hockey League

Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

N

ational Football League

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you