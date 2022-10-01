New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Football

Westville at Oakwood, noon

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.

8-Man Football

Champaign St. Thomas More at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

College Football

Illinois at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Prep Cross Country

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Schlarman Academy at Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational, 9 a.m.

Danville at Nike Terre Haute Race, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Champaign Judah Christian, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke at South Vermillion, 7:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Sectional, 10 a.m. (Turtle Run Golf Club)

Prep Girls Golf

IHSA Class 1A State Series: TBD at Lincoln Sectional, 10 a.m. (Lincoln Elks Golf Course)

Prep Boys Soccer

Charleston at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Clifton Central at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Unity, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville and Mahomet-Seymour at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Watseka, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.

Westville at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Mid-West Athletic Conference Championships: Danville Area Community College, Heartland College, Illinois Central College, Parkland College and Vincennes University at Danville Country Club, 8 a.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Rend Lake Invitational

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 1 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250, FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sparks 300, USA, 3 p.m.

College Football

Michigan at Iowa, FOX, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Penn State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Ascendant LPGA, third round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Classic, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Exhibition: Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500, NBC, 1 p.m.

Women's College Soccer

Rutgers at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Ascendant LPGA, final round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Classic, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

National Football League

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network, 8:30 a.m.

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens, CBS, noon

Chicago Bears at New York Giants, FOX, noon

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, FOX, noon

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, CBS, 3 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Exhibition: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

National Football League

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

