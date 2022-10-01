TODAY
Prep Football
Westville at Oakwood, noon
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.
8-Man Football
Champaign St. Thomas More at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
College Football
Illinois at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Prep Cross Country
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Schlarman Academy at Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational, 9 a.m.
Danville at Nike Terre Haute Race, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Champaign Judah Christian, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke at South Vermillion, 7:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Sectional, 10 a.m. (Turtle Run Golf Club)
Prep Girls Golf
IHSA Class 1A State Series: TBD at Lincoln Sectional, 10 a.m. (Lincoln Elks Golf Course)
Prep Boys Soccer
Charleston at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Clifton Central at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Unity, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville and Mahomet-Seymour at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Watseka, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.
Westville at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Mid-West Athletic Conference Championships: Danville Area Community College, Heartland College, Illinois Central College, Parkland College and Vincennes University at Danville Country Club, 8 a.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Rend Lake Invitational
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 1 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250, FS1, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sparks 300, USA, 3 p.m.
College Football
Michigan at Iowa, FOX, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Penn State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Maryland, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Ascendant LPGA, third round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Classic, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Exhibition: Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500, NBC, 1 p.m.
Women's College Soccer
Rutgers at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Ascendant LPGA, final round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Classic, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
National Football League
New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network, 8:30 a.m.
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens, CBS, noon
Chicago Bears at New York Giants, FOX, noon
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, FOX, noon
New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Exhibition: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
National Football League
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
