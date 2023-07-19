Junior Legion Baseball
Junior State Tournament at Wheaton: Post 210 Junior Gold Speakers vs. Palos Heights Coyotes, 2:15 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Basketball
Original Danville Tournament: Out Here Hoopin vs. A+Cutz, 6:15 p.m. Original Danville Tournament: BAD Habits vs. Peoria Redeem, 7:15 p.m. Original Danville Tournament: H’Nate vs. Kevin Dixon Law Firm, 8:15 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Fourth District Tournament at Tilton: Post 210 Senior Speakers vs. Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m. ON THE AIR
Golf
British Open, first round, USA, 3 a.m. PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at New York Mets, NBC Sports Chicago, noon St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women’s National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury, NBA TV, 9 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Women’s World Cup: New Zealand vs. Norway, FOX, 2 a.m. Women’s World Cup: Australia vs. Ireland, FOX, 5 a.m. Women’s World Cup: Nigeria vs. Canada, FOX, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
British Open, second round, USA, 3 a.m. PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Apple +, 1 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Women’s World Cup: United States vs. Vietnam, FOX, 8 p.m. Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations CONTACT US Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151 Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210 E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
