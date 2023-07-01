TODAY

Legion Baseball

Gameday Tournament at Rantoul: Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Leo Brunner Invitational at Moline: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

SUNDAY

Legion Baseball

Gameday Tournament at Rantoul: Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Leo Bruner Invitational at Moline: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Legion Baseball

Lafayette (Ind.) Tournament: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121, USA, 4 p.m.

Cycling

Tour De France: Stage 1, NBC, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, third round, NBC, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, FS1, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.

United States Football League

USFL Championship: Birmingham Stallions vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, NBC, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

Indy Car: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, USA, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 200, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Soccer

CONCACAF Gold Cup: United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, FOX, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Cycling

Tour De France: Stage 3, USA, 8 a.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, first round, ESPN, 5 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video