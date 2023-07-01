TODAY
Legion Baseball
Gameday Tournament at Rantoul: Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Leo Brunner Invitational at Moline: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
Gameday Tournament at Rantoul: Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Leo Bruner Invitational at Moline: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Legion Baseball
Lafayette (Ind.) Tournament: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121, USA, 4 p.m.
Cycling
Tour De France: Stage 1, NBC, 7 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, third round, NBC, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, FS1, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.
United States Football League
USFL Championship: Birmingham Stallions vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, NBC, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
Indy Car: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, USA, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 200, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACAF Gold Cup: United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, FOX, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Cycling
Tour De France: Stage 3, USA, 8 a.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, first round, ESPN, 5 a.m.
