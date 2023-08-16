Prep Cross Country

Seeger Hokum Karem, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West, Donovan St. Anne and Milford at Watseka, 4 p.m.

Westville at Fisher, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Faith Christian at Covington, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Lebanon at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Western Boone at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Delphi at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Tri-County at Covington, 6 p.m.

Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

North Vermillion at North Central (Farmersburg), 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Salt Fork and Champaign Academy High at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Salt Fork and Champaign Academy High at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Belleville East and Belleville West at Danville, 11 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, first round, GOLF, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup: BMW Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Tri-County at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, second round, GOLF, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup: BMW Championship, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video