CHAMPAIGN — In a response to the demand and popularity of tailgating at Grange Grove in Memorial Stadium, the University of Illinois announced reservations for the upcoming season.
Illinois Athletics has partnered with Tailgater Concierge. The reservation process is straightforward and user friendly. Fans who wish to tailgate on their own can visit the Illinois reservations page on Tailgater Concierge’s website and select the “tailgate space only” option. Additionally, fans have the option to upgrade their reserved space with basic tailgate equipment, such as tents, tables, and chairs, which will be provided upon arrival on game day. Fans will receive notification regarding the status of their reservation 10 days prior to the game. Please note that space-only requests will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis, and availability is not guaranteed.
“Since its opening in 2015, Grange Grove has become increasingly popular with Illinois fans,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Cassie Arner said. “As attendance continues to grow, it is essential for us to maintain the unique atmosphere while prioritizing safety. We believe that knowing in advance who plans to tailgate in the space is crucial.”
Tailgater Concierge has been offering turnkey tailgate options for Fighting Illini football fans since 2020, and this service will continue throughout the 2023 season. Fans who opt for the tailgate packages will be guaranteed a space in Grange Grove. Tailgater Concierge provides a range of tailgate packages and upgrades at different price points, accommodating various group sizes and equipment needs. Tailgate packages can be booked for the entire season or on a per-game basis.
Turnkey Tailgate options include a tent, tables, chairs, coolers with ice, and possible add-ons including speakers, high top tables, tailgate games, satellite television, and catering with possible alcoholic beverages.
The options are:
Field Goal – 1-10 Tailgaters, 10x10 premium space; Touchdown – 11-20 Tailgaters, 10x20 premium space; Safety – 21-34 Tailgaters, 15x20 premium space; Championship – 35-50 Tailgaters, 20x25 premium space.
