HOOPESTON — Sophomore Lainey Wichtwoski had a match-high 19 assists to go along with six digs and two aces as the Westville Tigers improved to 11-0 with a 25-14, 25-16 win over the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers.
Wichtowski’s top-target was Ella Miller with nine kills, while Maddie Appl had five followed by Hadley Jones and Maddy Doggett with four each for the Tigers.
The Cornjerkers were led by the duo of Brylie Cox and Brayden Kinnaird. They each had two kills and two blocks in the contest.
BHRA 2, Oakwood 0OAKWOOD — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin defeated Oakwood 25-10, 25-5 in the Vermilion Valley Conference opener for both teams.
No statistical information was provided for either the Blue Devils or the Comets.
Milford 2, Geo-RF 0
MILFORD — The Milford Bearcats opened Vermilion Valley Conference action with a 25-16, 25-14 win over the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes.
Anna McEwen had a match-high 16 kills for Milford (6-1 overall, 1-0 in the VVC), while Hunter Mowrey had 12 assists and Cabery Brown led the Bearcats with nine digs.
The Buffaloes, who fall to 4-7 overall, were led by Rubyrae Fraser Soule with a team-high five assists, while Milee Ellis had a team-high four kills.
Seeger 3, N. Vermillion 0
CAYUGA, Ind. — Chase Lemming had a double-double in leading the Seeger Patriots past the North Vermillion Falcons 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 in Wabash River Conference volleyball action.
Lemming had a game-high 29 kills to go along with 15 digs, while Emilee Neubauer had a game-high 23 assists for the Patriots, which improved to 4-9 overall and 2-3 in the WRC.
Rylea Wetz contributed a game-high 16 digs to go along with six blocks and eight kills.
Covington 3, S. Vermillion 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — Maddix Minick had a match-high 12 kills as the Covington Trojans improved to 4-0 in Wabash River Conference action with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-20 win over the South Vermillion Wildcats.
In addition to her 12 kills, Minick also had two blocks and three aces. Brooke Rottman had seven kills, two blocks and three aces for the Trojans, while Peyton Brown had a team-high 32 assists and Alex Sutherlin had a team-high 17 digs.
The Trojans, who are now 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the WRC, travel to West Lafayette Harrison on Saturday.
Mustangs compete in Classic
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Hayden Kler in the boys race and Bailey Hoagland on the girls side had top-20 finishes for the Fountain Central cross country team at the North Montgomery Charger Classic.
Kler was 16th with a time of 18 minutes, 3 seconds. Ayden Donaldson was next for the Mustangs taking 63rd (21:09).
Hoagland earned 18th place with a time of 21:34 as Raley Messinger was 33rd (23:32), followed by Alydia Mellady in 58th (25:36).
BHRA wins triangular
HOOPESTON — The Blue Devils beat Hoopeston Area and Iroquois West in a triangular meet at Hubbard Trail Country Club on Friday.
Jordan Johnson took medalist honors with a 42 for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Cooper Carpenter and Ayden Golden each had a 43 and Tyson Smith had a 49.
Wyatt Eisenmann had a 47 to lead the Cornjerkers, while Cy Tuggle had a 49, Gavynn Miller had a 54 and Felix Cantu added a 58.
Schlarman wins triangular
DANVILLE — Deuce Provost won medalist honors by five strokes for the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers, who won the triangular meet over Danville and Westville at the Danville Country Club.
Schlarman Academy finished with a team score of 194 as Charles Medlin had a 48, Will Stout shot a 50 and Dillon Hemker rounded out the scoring with a 54.
Danville, which finished second with a 220 score, was led by Collin Lomax and Cale Osborn with rounds of 47.
Westville’s low round came from Austin Shannon with a 53.
Seeger wins meet
COVINGTON, Ind. — In their final tune-up before the Wabash River Conference meet this Saturday, Seeger’s score of 198 was five shots better than Parke Heritage and six better that Southmont.
Those were the top three teams in the five-team meet at Rivercrest Golf Club.
Addison Meadows of Southmont was the individual medalist.
Seeger was led by Joey Salts with a round of 46, while Jayci Halsema had a 48, followed by 52s from Lauren Lloyd and Maddie Hays.
Danville 3, Peoria 3
PEORIA — Carlos Juarez scored with 11 seconds left on a assist by Aiden Perez to give the Vikings a tie with the Lions on Wednesday.
Juarez had two goals for Danville, while Rylan Anderson had a goal and Adam Perez and Damian Carmona each had an assist.
Isaiah Patton had 10 saves in goal for the Vikings, who will host Schlarman Academy on Monday.
Hoopeston Area 7, BHRA 0
BISMARCK — Senior Owen Root recorded a hat trick to lead the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers to a 7-0 victory over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in a Vermilion Valley Conference soccer match.
Root got the scoring started just eight minutes in the match, he scored his second goal at the end of the first half and he completed his three-goal game with the final score of the match.
Mason Rush was the team leaders in assists with three, while Gavin Montez had two goals and an assist.
Hoopeston Area keeper Brayden Walder recorded the shutout with four saves as the Cornjerkers improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Oakwood/SF 0, Rantoul/PBL 0
OAKWOOD — Neither the Oakwood Comets nor the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda Eagles were able to find the back of the net on Thursday in a non-conference soccer match in Oakwood.
The Comets (4-2-1 overall) had 19 shots including 10 on goal, while the Eagles had just four shots and only two on goal.
Rantoul/PBL keeper Caden White had 10 saves while Oakwood’s keeper Jacob Rupp finished with two saves.
GRF/Westville 9, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — Luke Barney and Nathan Blue combined to score seven goals on Thursday as the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville soccer team defeated Iroquois West in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest.
Barney led the way for Buffalo Tigers with four goals, while Blue had three goals and two assists. Other picking up goals for Geo-RF/Westville were Zach Russell and Simon Ankstatis.
It was more than enough offense as keeper Matthew Darling record his third shutout of the season as Geo-RF/Westville improves to 4-1 overall.
Covington 3, Twin Lakes 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans were able to hold off Twin Lakes to get the win on Thursday.
Andrea Estes had a goal and an assist for the Trojans, while Haley Holycross and Kenzie Gassaway each had a goal and Emma Holycross added an assist.
Covington will play Benton Central today.
