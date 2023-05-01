OAKWOOD — Travis Tiernan pitched a no-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Oakwood baseball team beat Armstrong-Potomac 10-0 on Monday.
Josh Ruch had two hits and two RBIs for the Comets, while Dalton Hobick had two RBIs, Grant Powell had two hits and one RBI and Tiernan, Matthew Miller and Brody Marcinko each had one RBI.
The Comets were coming off a tough weekend where there were swept 5-4 and 10-0 to Reed-Custer on Saturday.
In the first game, Hobick had two hits and a RBI for the Comets, while Brody Taflinger had a RBI. Marcinko and Miller each had a hit in the second game.
Westville 13, Schlarman 1
TILTON — The Westville baseball team had 13 hits as the Tigers beat Schlarman Academy on Monday at Carl Gruber Field.
Ethan McMasters had two hone runs and four RBIs for the Tigers, while Cade Schaumburg had two hits and four RBIs, Easton Barney had two hits and three RBIs, Zach Russell had a RBI, Drew Wichtowski had three hits and Landon Haurez had two hits.
Noah Berryman had the lone RBI for the Hilltoppers while Ricky Soderstrom had a double.
BHRA 12, Hoopeston Area 0
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils scored four runs in the first, second and fourth innings as they beat the Cornjerkers in five innings.
Owen Miller had two hits and two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Tuff Elson had two RBIs, Karson Stevenson, Chaz Dubois and Cruz Dubois each had one RBI and Caden Keleminic pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Grant Morgan had a lone double for Hoopeston Area.
BHRA 14, Hoopeston Area 4
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils battled from an early deficit to get a 14-4 win over the Cornjerkers on Monday.
Mikayla Cox had two hits with a home run and four RBIs for the Blue Devils, who were down 2-0 before scoring seven runs in the first inning, while Raeghan Dickison had three hits and three RBIs, Elli Tittle and Draycee Nelson each had two RBIs, Ella Myers had a RBI and Natalie Clapp had two hits.
Alexa Bailey had a home run and two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Maddie Barnes had two stolen bases and a RBI.
Salt Fork 16, Geo-RF 1
CATLIN — Macie Russell had three hits and five RBIs as the Storm beat the Buffaloes in four innings.
Karlie Cain had two hits and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Sailor Pacot had two hots and two RBIs, Alexa Jamison and winning pitcher Kendyl Hurt each had two hits and a RBI and Kailey Frischkorn and Ava Ringstrom each had one RBI. Hurt had 12 strikeouts on the mound and gave up three hits.
Kaydence Kraus had a RBI for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while J’Lynn Waltz had two hits.
S. Vermillion 9, Westville 7
CLINTON, Ind. — The Tigers had three runs in the seventh, but could not finish the comeback against the Wildcats.
Ariel Clarkston had two hits for Westville, while Madison Jones, Tinlee Zaayer and McKynze Carico each getting one RBI.
The Tigers are 18-4 and will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Wednesday.
Fountain Central second at invite
THORNTOWN, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team took second at the Western Boone Invitational on Saturday with a 2-1 record.
Haley Webb was 3-0 at No. 1 singles for the Mustangs while the team of Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett was 3-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Covington duo wins two at invite
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team lost all of their matches as the Delta Invitational on Saturday.
The Trojans lost 4-1 to Fort Wayne Carroll, 4-1 to Bishop Chatard and 5-0 to Delta with the No. 1 doubles team of Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer winning two out of three matches.
The Trojans will play South Vermillion on Tuesday.
Danville boys win invite
CHAMPAIGN — The Danville boys track team was able to beat out seven other teams on Friday to win the Gene Ward Invitational.
Matthew Thomas won the 110 (15.22 seconds) and 300 (42.07) hurdles and the pole vault (4.11m) for the Vikings, while DeMarion Forman won the discus (43.81m)and Kaden Young won the triple jump (13.04m).
KiJana Woods was second in the 100 (11.41) and 200 (22.66), while O’Shawn Jones-Winslow was second in the high jump (1.84m), Matthew Sherman was second in the pole vault (2.89m) and Davari Boyd was second in the long jump (6.00m).
The Vikings will next compete Thursday at the Bloomington Purple Raider Relays.
Local teams compete at Spartan Classic
ST. JOSEPH — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork and Westville were part of the Spartan Classic on Friday.
Salt Fork’s Garrett Taylor was first in the discus (53.59m) and second in the shot put (16.17m), while Ayden Ingram was first in the high jump (1.81m) and third in the 400 (52.01 seconds) for the Blue Devils and Tyler Miller was third in the 110 hurdles (16.30) and fifth in the 300 (43.24) hurdles for the Tigers.
DACC gets swept by Heartland
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College baseball team hosted Heartland on Saturday and lost 9-4 in the first game and 13-2 in the second game.
In the first game, Shea Zbrozek and Kody Morton each had two hits and a RBI, while Brock Bacus had three hits and Adam Evans had a RBI.
In the second game, Zbrozek had two hits and a RBI, while Drew Pinkston had a RBI and Mason Rice had three hits.
DACC sweeps up Spoon River
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College softball team were able to beat Spoon River 10-0 in the first game and 5-2 in the second on Saturday.
In the first game, Raven Morrison had three hits and two RBIs for the Lady Jaguars, while Danielle Shuey had two hits and one RBI and Rylee Richey, Ashlynn McTagertt and Ashlynn McPeak each had one RBI. Richey had four strikeouts and gave up only five hits on the mound.
In the second game, McPeak had three hits and two RBIs while Kyleigh Weller had two hits with a triple and a home run in two RBIs and Hayden Smith had a RBI.
DACC third after second day
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Jaguars put themselves in a spot to continue the season at the Region 24 Tournament with a team round of 319.
With a total score of 649 going into today’s final round, Danville Area Community College is third behind Parkland College and Heartland Community College. If they stay in the top three, the Jaguars will go on to the NJCAA Division II Tournament.
Caleb Lavender is in eighth place with a 159, while teammate Luke Mettemeyer is tie for ninth at 160, Grady Lancaster s tied for 12th at 162, Cameron Bergman is tie for 25th at 168 and Rocco Page is tied for 36th at 176.
The Jaguars will start today’s final round at 9 a.m.
Snoeberger advances in qualifying
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Seeger graduate and Purdue senior Peyton Snoeberger was able to beat the elements to advance out of an U.S. Open qualifying meet at the South Bend Country Club.
Snoeberger shot a two-under-par 69 to go to a sectional qualifier on June 5 at a place to be determined. If he can move on from there, he will be at the U.S. Open, which is set from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.