ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team finished the regular season with an undefeated record in Wabash River Conference play on Thursday with a 52-25 win over Attica.
Aubry Cole had 24 points to lead the Patriots, while Anna Moore had nine, Rylea Wetz had eight and Addie Shrader added six.
The Patriots will start play in an IHSAA Class 2A sectional on Tuesday against Delphi at 6 p.m. EST.
BHRA 43, Chrisman 14
BISMARCK — Beth McMahon had 23 points as the Blue Devils beat the Cardinals on Thursday.
Aubrey Peters had six points for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Draycee Nelson and Mikayla Cox each had five points.
Olivia Radke led Chrisman with seven points, while Jaidyn Alexander added four points.
The Blue Devils will travel to Milford on Monday.
Geo-RF 58, Schlarman 18
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team jumped out to a 22-8 first quarter lead and went on to a 58-18 win over Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
Kendall Roberts had 14 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Bryleigh Collom had 10, J’Lynn Waltz and Addi Spesard each had seven points and Milee Ellis added six.
Izzy Bogen had eight points to lead the Hilltoppers, while Deana Linares and Emma Myers each had four points.
The Buffaloes will play First Baptist on Monday, while the Hilltoppers will face Westville next Thursday.
Oakwood 46, Westville 33
FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team pulled away from Westville in the second quarter and would go on to win 46-33 on Thursday.
Jaydah Arrowsmith had 16 points to lead the Comets, who was only up 9-6 after the first quarter but outscored the Tigers 15-7 in the second quarter, while Addie Wright had 15 and Cherokee Hanner added five points.
Lydia Gondzur had 13 points to lead the Tigers, while Aubrie Jenkins had eight and Lani Gondzur added five points.
The Comets will play Iroquois West on Monday, while the Tigers will take on Chrisman on Monday.
Hoopeston Area 33, Iroquois West 29
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team hosted Iroquois West on Thursday and was able to come out with a 33-29 win.
Claire Dixon had nine points, while Lacie Breymeyer had eight points for the Cornjerkers, who will play Armstrong-Potomac on Monday.
Watseka 38, A-P 32
WATSEKA — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team took Watseka to overtime but lost 38-32 on Thursday.
Cami Saltsgaver had 10 points to lead the Trojans, while Kyla Bullington had nine, Lily Jameson had eight and Gigi Mulvaney added five points.
The Trojans will host Urbana University High today.
West Vigo 43, N. Vermillion 36
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team lost to West Vigo 43-36 in Thursday’s final regular season game.
Braxtyn Dunham had 10 points to lead the Falcons, while Olivia Pearman had nine and Lauren Ellis had eight points.
The Falcons will start sectional play on Tuesday against Fountain Central at Attica High School.
Riverton Parke 49, Fountain Central 28
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Mustangs could not win their season finale on Thursday against Riverton Parke.
Brailey Hoagland had 12 rebounds for Fountain Central, who will face North Vermillion in sectional play on Thursday.
Robinson to partner with NABC
DANVILLE — Danville High boys basketball coach Durrell Robinson will partner with many coaches in the country as part of NABC Coaches vs. Cancer Suits & Sneakers Week.
Robinson will wear sneakers for today’s home game against Urbana and Monday against Rantoul as part of the program as an easy way to show support in efforts to eliminate Cancer.
Coaches, fans and players can help as well by sharing photos of Saturday’s and Monday’s games on social media by simply using the hashtag #SuitsAndSneakers to share in the support or donate by going to suitsandsneakers.org.
Westville 47, First Baptist 43
WESTVILLE — The Westville boys basketball team held on to beat First Baptist 47-43 on Thursday.
Landon Haurez had 18 points to lead the Tigers, who were up 23-17 at halftime, while Kamden Maddox had 12 points and Drew Wichtowski added 10 points.
Bryson Harris had 13 points for the Knights, while Jeremiah Watson had 12 and Josiah Watson added 11.
The Tigers will face Oakwood on Tuesday.
