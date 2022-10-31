BRIDGEPORT — The Salt Fork football team extended the season on Saturday with a 48-31 win over Red Hill in an IHSA Class 1A regional game.
The game was back and forth, but the Storm had a little more firepower than the Salukis, scoring at least two touchdowns in three of the four quarters.
Jameson Remole passed for 105 yards with an 8-yard and an 7-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Taylor and a 24-yard pass to Derrek Richards, Ethan Davis ran for 108 yards with a 13 yard and a five yard touchdown run, while Ethan McLain had 94 yards with a five-yard scoring run and Blake Hettmansberger had a two-yard un.
Bryaden Maskel had 14 tackles, while Parker Piercall, Richard and Remole each had seven tackles.
The Storm are 7-3 and will host top-seeded Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Traders Point 48, N. Vermillion 28
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team could not keep up with Traders Point Christian on Friday, losing 48-28 in an IHSAA sectional semifinal.
The Falcons got the scoring going on a 13-yard run from Jerome White, but the Knights scored the next 24 points to take the lead. White hit Cody Tryon for a 14-yard score to get within 24-16, but Traders Point hit a touchdown pass with seven seconds left to take a 31-16 halftime lead.
The Knights scored a touchdown to start the third quarter before White ran for 60 yards to cut the lead to 38-22. White scored on a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons could not get any closer.
White passed for 248 yards and ran for 177 yards. Andrew Botner had 38 yards and two two-point conversion runs and Tryon caught nine passes for 155 yards.
The Falcons end the season with a 6-5 record while Traders Point will play Park Tudor for the sectional title next week.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Thompson, Russell makes state
When the IHSA girls cross country meet will start on Saturday, there will be two local representatives in the mix.
Danville’s Allison Thompson and Oakwood’s Macie Russell were both able to advance from sectional action on Saturday.
Thompson had a time of 19 minutes, 19 seconds to get one of the qualifying spots from a IHSA Class 2A meet in Chatham.
Russell made the cut with an 16th place finish of 19:15 in an IHSA Class 1A sectional at Dodds Park in Champaign.
Both runners will run in the state meet at Peoria’s Detweiller Park. The Class 1A race wills tart at 8 a.m., while the Class 2A race will start after the IHSA Class 1A boys race.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats win first game of season
DANVILLE — Last year, the Vermilion County Bobcats had to wait until late November for its first win of the season.
This season’s first win came a little earlier than that as the Bobcats beat the Quad City Storm 5-2 on Saturday at the David S. Palmer Arena.
The first period was tied at 2-2 before the Bobcats picked up the pace and scored the last three goals of the game.
Matt O’Shaugnessy had a goal and two assists for the Bobcats, while Sullivan Shortreed, Aaron Ryback, TJ Delaney and Dante Juris each had one goal. Davis Kirkendall had three assists, Justin Portillo had two assists and Gianni Vitali, Egor Borschev and Peter DiMartino each had one assist.
Sean Kuhn had 41 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will return to action on Thursday, Nov. 10, when they will travel to Moline to face the Storm.
The Bobcats lost Friday’s first game 5-1. TJ Sneath scored the lone goal with Ryback and Chase DiBari getting the assists and Brett Epp had 34 saves in goal.
