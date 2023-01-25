WESTVILLE — After losing the Vermilion County Tournament title game on Saturday, the Salt Fork boys basketball team found itself in another tight game on Tuesday.
The Storm battled with Westville before coming away with a 58-54 win over the Tigers.
Blake Norton had 19 points to lead Salt Fork, while Garrett Taylor had 18 and Ty Smoot had 11 points.
Landon Haurez had 21 points to lead the Tigers, while Drew Wichtowski had 20 points, Kamden Maddox had six and Easton Barney added five.
The Storm will face Iroquois West on Friday, while the Tigers will take on Watseka on Friday.
BHRA 72, Watseka 41
BISMARCK — After winning the Vermilion County Tournament for the fourth year in a row, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team did not suffer a letdown on Tuesday.
Even though the Blue Devils were down 18-14 after the first quarter, they rose up and beat Watseka 72-41 in an Vermilion Valley Conference matchup.
Brett Meidel had 20 points to lead BHRA, while Ayden Ingram had 19 points, Chaz Dubois had 17 points and Isaiah Tidwell and Owen Miller each had six.
The Blue Devils will hit the road to play Hoopeston Area on Friday.
Chrisman 55, Schlarman 54
DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team fought hard, but lost a close 55-54 game with Chrisman on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Jerry Reed had 18 points to lead the Hilltoppers, while Jerrius Atkinson had 17, CL Dye had 11 points and Peyton Kuemmerle added six.
Nic Eddy had 28 to lead the Cardinals, while Triston Lehmkuhl had 10, Colton Brazelton had nine and Chris Francis added eight.
The Hilltoppers will host Milford on Friday.
Hoopeston Area 78, Cissna Park 64
CISSNA PARK — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team hit the road and came away with a 78-64 win over Cissna Park on Tuesday.
Kendrick Sigerill had 27 points to lead all scorers for the Cornjerkers, while Mason Ruch had 15 points on five 3-pointers, Wyatt Eisenmann had 11 and Owen Root had six points.
The Cornjerkers will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
Hoopeston Area 44, BHRA 31
BISMARCK — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team did enough to beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 44-31 on Monday.
Bre Crose had 12 points for the Cornjerkers, while Brylie Cox and Lexie Breymeyer each had 10 and Claire Dixon had five points.
Aubrey Peters had nine points for the Blue Devils, while Alivia Reifsteck, Natalie Clapp, Mayzee Myers and Mikayla Cox each had four points.
The Cornjerkers will face Iroquois West on Thursday while the Blue Devils will play Chrisman.
Geo-RF 53, Chrisman 31
CHRISMAN — Coming off a third-place finish at the Vermilion County Tournament, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team beat Chrisman 53-31.
Bryleigh Collom had 16 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had 15 and J’Lynn Waltz and Addie Spesard each had five points.
Taylor Jones had eight for the Cardinals, while Addison Phipps had six points and Jaiden Alexander and McKenzie Mitchell each had five.
Watseka 65, Westville 27
WATSEKA — The Westville girls basketball team hit the road to play Watseka on Monday and lost 65-27.
Aubrie Jenkins had nine points for the Tigers, while Lani and Lydia Gondzur and Hadley Jones each had four and Lainey Wichtowski and Ariel Clarkston each added three points.
The Tigers will face Oakwood on Thursday.
Cissna Park 66, Oakwood 46
FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team had a slow start and it cost the Comets in a 66-46 loss to Cissna Park.
Addie Wright had 26 points to lead the Comets, who were down 17-5 in the first quarter, while Cherokee Hanner had eight points, Jaydah Arrowsmith had six points and Caydence Vermillion added four.
