PONTIAC — The 90th Annual Pontiac Holiday Tournament was officially canceled on Saturday according to a report from the Pantagraph newspaper in Bloomington.
Jim Drengwitz, the tournament director since 1994, told the Pantagraph that the committee waited as long as possible before officially making the decision.
It’s the first time since 1946 that 16-team boys basketball tournament over the Christmas break won’t be played.
Danville have been a part of 43 tournaments since 1953 and the Vikings all-time record is 74-67 including winning the consolation title a year ago with a 56-41 triumph over New Trier.
Chicago Simeon has won 14 titles in its 25 appearances, while Chicago Curie won its fourth championship this past year, beating Chicago Heights Bloom 72-67.
Nine former Illinois Mr. Basketball Award winners have played in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, along with 15 McDonald’s All-Americans along with 28 former NBA Draft selections.
The three-day tournament was scheduled for Dec. 28-30 this year.
“I had a meeting with the advisory committee on Thursday to just kind of inform them what I was going to do and see if any of them had any strong objections to not doing it,” said Drengwitz to Pantagraph. “I didn’t want to cancel it, but there’s too many hurdles to have to go through to even remotely have a chance. I don’t even know if there is going to be a basketball season.”
The dates for the 2021 tournament will be Dec. 27-29, 2021.
Illinois gets prime time slot
For more than three weeks, the Illinois Fighting Illini have known that they were opening the 2020 Big Ten Conference football season on the road at the Wisconsin Badgers.
On Monday, Illinois learned that its season opener in Madison, Wis., will not only be the first game on the Big Ten Conference slate this season but it will be under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Illini and the Badgers, rated No. 16 in the nation, will play on Friday night, Oct. 23, in a 7 p.m. contest on the Big Ten Network.
“To be the first game to start Big Ten play is pretty exciting,’’ said Illinois coach Lovie Smith. “Whenever you get a chance to play at night, that’s a good thing, also. Last year, we had a great game against the Badgers, looking forward to playing them again. We’re pumped up to know now when we start our season and we can really gear ourselves towards a week from Friday.’’
When Smith talks about last year’s game, it was the signature win of the 2019 Fighting Illini season. Illinois stunned Wisconsin, 24-23, at Memorial Stadium when kicker James McCourt drilled a game-winning field goal as time expired.
The rest of opening week schedule for the Big Ten will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24. Purdue will host Iowa in a 3:30 p.m. (Eastern) contest at Ross-Ade Stadium that will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, while Indiana will host Penn State in a 3:30 p.m. (Eastern) game that will be shown on the Fox Sports 1.
The Illinois-Wisconsin game is one of five conference games that will be played on Friday this season. The others are Minnesota at Maryland on Oct. 30, Iowa at Minnesota on Nov. 13, Purdue at Minnesota on Nov. 20, and Nebraska at Iowa on Nov. 27.
Patriots win twice at North Mongomery
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — It was a 50-50 day for the Seeger volleyball team on Saturday.
After losses to Southmont and Wabash at the North Montgomery Invitational, Seeger came back with wins over Lawrence Central and North Montgomery.
Two of the four matches for the Patriots went to a third set and once again, they were 50-50 in those contests, beating North Montgomery, 25-19, 14-25, 15-5, while losing to Southmont, 25-19, 24-26, 18-16.
Sophia Ashby recorded 58 assists in the four matches, while Paige Laffoon led Seeger in kills against Southmont (9), Wabash (3) and North Montgomery (7). Avery Cole had a team-high five kills in the win over Lawrence Central.
