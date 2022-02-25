TOLONO — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team lost to host Tolono Unity 46-42 on Wednesday in a IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.
Mason Hackman had 19 points to lead to the Blue Devils, while Hayden Rice had eight, Brett Meidel had six and Ned Hill added four.
Decatur Lutheran 71, Salt Fork 58
CHAMPAIGN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team lost to Decatur Lutheran 71-58 on Wednesday in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
Garrett Taylor had 18 points to lead the Storm, while Blake Norton had 16, Colden Earles had 14 and Camden Smoot added eight points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Oakwood 34
TOLONO — The Oakwood boys basketball team’s season ended on Wednesday with a 43-34 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.
Josh Young had 17 points to lead the Comets, who was down 25-14 at halftime, while Dalton Hobick added nine and Grant Powell had five.
Denver 91, St. Thomas 80
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Danville native Tevin Smith had 12 points with two blocks as the Pioneers won on the road on Thursday.
Denver is 10-20 and 6-11 in the Summit League and will end the regular season on Sunday against Western Illinois.
Colorado St. 61, Wyoming 55
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Danville native Kendle Moore had three rebounds as the Rams beat the Cowboys on Wednesday.
Colorado State is 22-4 and 12-4 in the Mountain West and will face Utah State today.
Minnesota 87, Illinois 54
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Illinois women’s basketball team lost its final road game of the season on Thursday 87-54 to Minnesota.
Aaliyah Nye and Adalia McKenzie each had 14 points to lead the Illini, while Jada Peebles had 12 points, Erika Porter had six points and five rebounds and Kendall Bostic had nine rebounds.
The Illini are 6-18 and 1-12 in the Big Ten and will face Rutgers on Sunday at the State Farm Center to close out the regular season.
Notre Dame 77, Clemson 56
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had two points, two rebounds and two assists as the Irish cruised past the Tigers.
Notre Dame is 21-6 and 13-4 in the ACC and will face Louisville in its regular season finale on Sunday at 11 a.m. The game will be shown on ESPN2.
Belmont 85, urray St. 79
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, but the Racers lost their home finale on Sunday against Belmont.
Murray State is 20-8 and 12-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will face Southeastern Missouri today in the regular season finale.
Dayton 59, Saint Joseph’s 43
PHILADELPHIA — Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown had a point and two rebounds on Wednesday as the Flyers beat the Hawks.
Dayton is 22-4 and 13-1 in the Atlantic 10 and will face Rhode Island today. The winner of the game will win the A-10 regular season title.
N. Kentucky 66, Oakland 62
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had four points with eight rebounds as the Golden Grizzlies lost on the road on Thursday.
Oakland is 12-14 and 10-9 in the Horizon League and will face Wright State in the regular season finale.
Grand Canyon 73, Chicago St. 55
PHOENIX — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had 13 points with four rebounds, but the Cougars lost on the road on Thursday.
Chicago State is 4-20 and 3-12 in the WAC and will face New Mexico State today.
SIUE 71, Austin Peay 61
EDWARDSVILLE — Danville native Mikala Hall had one rebound as the Cougars won at home on Thursday.
SIUE is 11-17 and 7-10 in the OVC and will face Morehead State in the home and regular season finale.
Davidson 51, Geo. Washington 46
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had one point, one assist and one steal, but the Colonials lost on the road on Wednesday.
George Washington is 11-16 and 4-10 in the Atlantic 10 and will face LaSalle in its home and regular season finale.
IUPUI 68, Youngstown St. 45
INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Central grad Macee Williams had 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Jaguars beat the Penguins.
IUPUI is 20-6 and 17-4 in the Horizon League and will face Robert Morris in the regular season and home finale today.
Bobcats win in overtime
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats have had some tough battles with the Peoria Rivermen as of late.
On Thursday, the Bobcats won one of them.
Mitch Atkins scored in overtime to lead Vermilion County to a 2-1 win over Peoria at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Jeff Eppright got things going in the first period with a goal, that was assisted by Christian Faggas. Peoria would tie things up with a goal by Mitchell McPherson.
Faggas would also assist Atkins in overtime for the winning goal.
Chase Perry had 34 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will face the Rivermen in Peoria on Sunday.
