CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball game with Michigan will not take place today.
The game, which was set for 11 a.m., was postponed because of Covid-19 concerns with the Wolverines.
Both teams will work to reschedule the game for later in the season.
Notre Dame 84, Virginia Tech 78
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples made the most of her birthday on Thursday with 13 of her 15 points in the second half as the Irish won their first ACC game of the season.
Peoples also had eight rebounds, three assists and three steals for Notre Dame.
Maddy Westbeld led the Irish with 23 points, while Sam Brunelle added 17 points.
The Irish are 3-3 and 1-1 in the ACC and will face Clemson on Sunday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fountain Central 50, Attica 43
ATTICA, Ind. — The Mustangs outscored the Red Ramblers 15-2 in the fourth quarter as they were able to win in Wabash River Conference action.
Jerzi Hershberger had nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter for Fountain Central, while Larissa Bowers had 16 points and Dakota Borman added 12.
The game was the first of a boys-girls doubleheader. In the boys game, Fountain Central beat Attica 51-45. More information on the game will be on www.commercial-news.com
