CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois punter Blake Hayes was named to Phil Steele’ Preseason All-American Third Team.
Hayes is the reigning Big Ten Punter of the Year and was named All-Big Ten by coaches and the media.
He had 77 punts for 3,437 for a 44.8 average, which was tops in the Big Ten and 18th in the country and had single-season records with 32 punts downed inside the 20; 41.6% (32/77) of punts downed inside the 20; 22 punts of 50+ yards; 3,437 punt yards, two touchbacks and 2.6% (2/77) touchback percentage.
Hayes was also named to the Phil Steele preseason All-Big Ten first team. Linebacker Jake Hansen was named to the second team, while center Doug Kramer and offensive lineman Alex Palczewski was named to the third team and offensive lineman Kendrick green, linebacker Mile Eifler and safety Sydney Brown were all named to the fourth team.
Fletcher joins C4C
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois Basketball strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher has joined Coaches 4 Change (C4C), an organization founded by college basketball coaches who are dedicated to help their student-athletes, their campus, and their communities.
The mission of C4C is to provide a platform that engages, educates, empowers, and evolves the collegiate student-athlete on issues of social injustices, systemic racism, and the power of voting in the endless pursuit of equality.
Fletcher is one of 22 strength coaches nationally to partner with the group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.