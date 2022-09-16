VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team won the Wabash River Conference title on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Attica.
Skyler Hoagland, Gabe McCollum and Ethan Mellady each had singles wins for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Lukas Miller and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett also won.
The Mustangs are 10-1 and are 5-0 in the WRC and will face Western Boone on Tuesday.
BHRA gets past Schlarman
DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team got past Schlarman Academy 202-203 on Thursday at Danville Country Club.
Leighton Meeker led the Blue Devils with a 46, while Cooper Carpenter shot a 50, Cruz Dubois had a 52 and Jordan Johnson added a 54.
Duece Provost won medalist honors for the Hilltoppers with a 45, while Will Stout had a 47, Adam Duncan had a 54 and Owen Jones added a 57.
OSF 7, Schlarman 0
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win over Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
Grant Powell had tow goals and a assist for the Comets, while Brody Taflinger had a goal and two assists, Macen Phillips, Ethan Merritt, and Reef Pacot each had a goal and a assist, Saul Carrilllo had a goal and Ty Smoot had an assist.
Joshua Ruch had two saves in goal to get the shutout for OSF, who is 12-2-2 overall and 7-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Ace Sumila had six saves in goals for the Hilltoppers, while Chris Brown had two saves.
First Baptist 3, Geo-RF/Westville 2
DANVILLE — The Danville First Baptist soccer team got past Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3-2 on Thursday.
Jeremiah Watson had two goals for the Knights, while Josiah Watson added a goal and Jake Cummins had eight saves in goal.
BHRA will play in the Paris Invite on Saturday.
Hoopeston Area 6, Watseka 4
WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team started fast and was able to hold on to a 6-4 win over Watseka on Thursday.
The Cornjerkers scored the first four goals of the game as Owen Crase had two goals and Owen Root and Harrison Woods each had one. Talan Gredy-Nelson added a goal late in the first for a 5-1 lead. Cameron Zorns ended the scoring for Hoopeston Area with a goal in the second half.
Gredy-Nelson and Gabe Joneikis each had two assists, while Dylan Judy got the win in goal for the Cornjerkers, who are 7-5-1 overall and 4-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Unity on Monday.
Salt Fork 2, Chrisman 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team won its eighth straight game on Thursday with a 25-20, 25-9 win over Chrisman.
Macie Russell had 13 kills and nine digs for the Storm, while Alexa Jamison had 25 assists.
Hoopeston Area 2, Urbana Univ. 0
URBANA — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team picked up a 25-10, 25-14 win over Urbana University on Thursday.
The Cornjerkers will face Judah Christian on Monday.
Milford 2, A-P 0
ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team lost at home to Milford 25-21, 25-19 on Thursday.
Lily Jameson had 14 assists and seven digs for the Trojans, while Kyla Bullington had six kills and six digs, Gracie Gordon had five kills and a block and Cami Howie had 14 digs.
The Trojans drop to 7-6-1 overall and 1-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Watseka 2, Oakwood 0
FITHIAN — The Oakwood volleyball team was beaten 25-19, 25-18 at home by Watseka on Thursday.
The Comets will host Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
Covington 3, Fountain Central 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team swept Fountain Central 25-18, 25-8, 25-4 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Alex Sutherlin had 15 kills and eight digs for the Trojans, while Maddix Minick had nine kills, Lauren Vale had eight kills and Peyton Brown had 36 assists and four aces.
The Trojans are 12-5 overall and 5-0 in the WRC and will play in the Lafayette Jefferson Tournament on Saturday.
Benton Central 3, Seeger 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team had a tough time at home Thursday in a 25-16, 25-10, 25-13 loss to Benton Central.
Chase Lemming had five kills and 13 digs for the Patriots, while Anna Moore had 15 assist, Paige Laffoon and Rylea Wetz each had four kills and Aubry Cole had 11 digs.
