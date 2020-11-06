CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team had an up and down home opener on Thursday.
The Falcons were down for most of the game, but would take an eight-point lead against North Putnam in the fourth quarter.
But the Eagles would battle back and got the 74-67 win.
Cami Pearman had 17 points to lead North Vermillion, while Kenzie Crowder had 16 and Ava Martin had 13 points. Olivia Pearman had nine points, while Braxtyn Dunham added eight points.
The Falcons will host Southmont on Tuesday.
In other Thursday games, Seeger would beat Crawfordsville 25-17 while Fountain Central's game with Clinton Prairie was cancelled.
