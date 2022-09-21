DANVILLE — The Danville and Schlarman Academy girls tennis teams faced off on Wednesday at the Danville Tennis Center.
In the end, it was the Vikings who would beat the Hilltoppers 9-0.
At No. 1 singles, Lexi Ellis beat Maya Jenny in the best match of the day with a 7-5, 6-3 win.
Anna Houpt, Josie Hotsinpiller, Cici Brown, Reese Rundle and Brooklynn Behrens each added wins in singles for the Vikings.
In doubles, the teams of Ellis and Houpt, Ava Towne and Hotsinpiller and Brown and Rundle for Danville, who will travel to Urbana today.
Schlarman was coming off a 3-2 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Monday.
Jenny won in singles for the Hilltoppers and teamed up with Vivian Ludwig to win a doubles match while Madi Watson and Lilli Perez also won in doubles.
Hoopeston Area hosts meet
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area cross country team hosted Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West, Watseka, Cissna Park and Champaign Academy High on Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Eli Hasting was third for the Cornjerkers with a time of 19 minutes, 35 seconds, while Keenon Anderson was fifth (21:07), Christian Kirts was eight (22:50) and Owen Garrett was 12th (24:52).
Eli Kennel was 13th for Armstrong-Potomac (25:48) and Isaiah Newnum was 17th (32:09).
In the girls meet, the only local runner was Armstrong-Potomac’s Cala Reifsteck, who took fourth at 27:15.
Seeger girls win NV inviteCAYUGA, Ind. — The Seeger girls cross country team had four of the top 10 spots on Tuesday as the Patriots won the team title of the North Vermillion Invitational.
Hadessah Austin won the race for the Patriots in 20 minutes, 12 seconds, while Caleigh Purcell was fourth (23:05), Hayden Frodge was seventh (24:41) and Emily Greene took eighth (24:42).
In the boys meet, Notre Dame de la Salette won the team title with Marco Cruz in fourth (18:35), Luke Pedry in fifth (19:09) and John Brauner in sixth (19:18).
Seeger was sixth with Ethan Guminski taking second (18:21), North Vermillion did not have a team score with Teegan Dowers leading the way in 28th (22:26) and Pierce Whiteman was the only competitor for Covington at 46th (28:11).
Salt Fork, Westville competes in meet
DANVILLE — The Westville boys golf team hosted Salt Fork, Milford, Paris and Tri-County on Tuesday for a meet at Harrison Park Golf Course.
The Storm took third with Brock Wantland leading the way with a 47, Kendal Shults had a 52, Brant Hackman had a 54 and Cooper Burton added a 56.
Westville was fourth as Ty Williamson had a 46, Garson McBride had a 52, Jackson Priest had a 56 and Austin Shannon added a 58.
Paris won the meet with a 170 with Parker Underwood taking medalist honors with a 40, while Milford was second with Adin Portwood leading the Bearcats with a 41.
Hoopeston wins
in overtimeHOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team had a battle with Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville that went past regulation and through overtime.
In the end, the Cornjerkers would win on penalty kicks.
The Buffaloes scored the first goal of the game in the first half as Wes Curry scored on a pass from Luke Barney and would have a 1-0 halftime lead.
Hoopeston Area score goals from Owen Root and Gabe Joneikis to take a 2-1 lead, but Barney would score on a pass from Aiden Vice to tie things up and send the game to overtime.
In overtime, GRFW took the lead on a goal by Nathan Blue, but Talan Gredy-Nelson tied it up on a assist from Cameron Zorns.
In the shootout round, the Cornjerkers won 1-0.
Gredy-Nelson had a goal and a assist, while Root and Joneikis each had a goal and Zorns had an assist.
Barney had a goal and two assists, while Curry and Blue each had a goal and Vice had an assist.
Oakwood/SF 7, Watseka
0
WATSEKA — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win over Watseka on Tuesday.
Macen Phillips had three goals for the Comets, while Saul Carrillo had two goals and an assist, Ty Smoot and Brody Taflinger each had one goal and Reef Pacot, Grant Powell and Thomas Wells each had one assist.
Joshua Ruch did not face a shot to get the shutout win for the Comets, who are 14-3-2 overall and 9-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
First Baptist 6, Macon Merdian 1DANVILLE — The First Baptist boys soccer team beat Macon-Merdian 6-1 on Tuesday.
Jeremiah Watson had three goals, while Bryson Harris, Javian Nelson and Eli Epling each had one goal and Jake Cummins had seven saves in goal for the Knights, who are 4-0-2.
Fountain Central 3, Western Boone 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team beat Western Boone 3-2 on Tuesday.
Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong each won in singles, while the team of Lukas Miller and Koby Wolf won in doubles for the Mustangs, who are 11-1 and will face Greencastle today.
A-P 2, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team got the 25-9, 25-13 win over Schlarman Academy on the road on Tuesday.
Lily Jameson had 13 assists, five aces and four blocks for the Trojans, while Gig Mulvaney had five kills, Kyla Bullington had three kills and four aces and Ella Lund had five aces.
The Trojans are 9-6-1 and 2-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Cissna Park today.
Hoopeston Area 2, Oakwood 0FITHIAN — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team hit the road and beat Oakwood 25-19, 25-12 on Tuesday.
Logan Watson and Bre Crose each had four kills for the Cornjerkers, while Tobi West had four aces.
Hoopeston Area is 10-5 and will host Milford today.
BHRA 2, Paris 0PARIS — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team beat Paris 25-14, 25-12 in non-conference action on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils will play Iroquois West today.
Geo-RF 2, Iroquois West 0GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team swept Iroquois West 25-21, 25-19 on Tuesday.
J’Lynn Waltz had nine kills for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had five kills, Sierra Cunningham and Addy Spesard each had three aces and Jasmine Ray and Makaelyn Lagacy each had two aces.
Cissna Park 2, Westville 0CISSNA PARK — The Westville volleyball team lost 25-14, 25-21 on the road Tuesday to Cissna Park.
Ella Miller had seven kills and a dig for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 13 assist, two kills and two digs and Lydia Gondzur had seven digs.
The Tigers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.
S. Newton 3, Covington 0COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team lost to South Newton 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Lauren Vale had seven kills for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had six kills and two aces, Ashlyn Alexander 14 digs and Peyton Brown had 12 digs and 16 assists.
Covington is 13-10 and will play in the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday at Attica.
W. Lafayette 3, Seeger 1WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost a tight 25-13, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21 match to West Lafayette on Tuesday.
Chase Lemming had 18 kills and 24 digs for the Patriots, while Anna Moore had 43 assists and 16 digs, Paige Laffoon had 10 kills and 22 digs, Aubry Cole had 14 digs, Addie Shrader had 35 digs and Rylea Wetz had 13 kills.
