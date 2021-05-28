PEORIA — The Danville girls soccer team lost to Peoria Richwoods 7-1 in the last regular season game on Friday.
Emma Martin scored the only goal for the Vikings on a cross from Natalie Porter, while Aniya Parker had 12 saves in goal.
The Vikings are 4-7-1 and end Big 12 Conference play at 2-5-1 and will travel to Lincoln on Tuesday to start regional play.
Engle and Taylor win sectional
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — While the Covington girls tennis team’s season is over, the season for Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor continues.
Engle and Taylor continued to remain undefeated on Thursday with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Parke Heritage’s Jillian Gregg and Grace Ramsay in a individual sectional doubles title match.
The Trojan duo is now 24-0 and will play in the individual double regional at Kokomo, Ind. on June 5.
Urbana 7, Danville 5
URBANA — The Danville baseball team took an early 2-1 lead after two innings, but Urbana would fight back and get a 7-5 win on Thursday.
Dylan Brown had two RBIs for the Vikings, while Zack Simmons, Kody Meeker and Dalton Wells each had one RBI and Cameron Feuerborn and Ryan Jaruseski each had two hits.
The Vikings will travel to Salt Fork on Friday.
Reed-Custer 8, Oakwood 3
BRAIDWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team took a trip to face another group of Comets in Reed-Custer.
Oakwood took an 1-0 in the second inning, but Reed-Custer scored four times in the bottom of the inning and would go on to win 8-3.
Jacob Spear had three hits and a RBI for Oakwood, while Matthew Miller and Isaiah Ruch each had one RBI and Dalton Hobick had two hits.
Salt Fork 4, Geo-RF 3
CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team was able to rally in the seventh inning to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4-3 on Thursday.
Brynlee Keeran had three hits with two RBIs for the Storm, including the final run with a single in the seventh, while Mackenzie Russell had two hits and a RBI with 13 strikeouts on the mound and Amelia Birge had a RBI.
Bailee Whittaker had two hits and a RBI for the Buffaloes, while Maddelyn Roach had a RBI double.
Danville ninth in invite
BLOOMINGTON — The Danville boys track team ended up ninth in the Bloomington Gold Invitational on Thursday.
Matthew McQuown had the highest finish for the Vikings with a second-place finish in the shot put (12.88 meters), while Matthew Thomas was fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.90 seconds) and the pole vault (3.81m) and Joe Irons was fifth in the discus (37.66m).
Schlarman Academy was also represented in the meet as Chris Brown was sixth in the long jump (5.44m) and discus (34.15m) and was eighth in the 200 dash (24.68) while Jamaal Taylor was seventh in the 300 hurdles (49.85).
Seven Illini name to preseason teams
CHAMPAIGN — Seven Illinois football players were named to various preseason All-Big Ten teams by Athlon Sports.
Outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. and inside linebacker Jake Hansen were named to second team defense. Carney was fourth in the big ten in sacks with five and 13th in tackles with loss with seven during the 2020 season, while Hansen led the nation in forced fumbles with seven and sixth in the nation with three fumble recoveries.
Center Doug Kramer and offensive lineman Alex Palczewski were named to the third team offense Kramer was named Big Ten Honorable Mention the last two season and Palczewski has started 40 games for the team and was a third-team selection in 2019.
Punter Blake Hayes, who was the 2019 Big Ten Punter of the Year, was named to the third team.
Running back Chase Brown and kicker James McCourt was named to the fourth team. Brown ran for 540 yards last season with back to back 100 yard performances at Rutgers and Nebraska. McCourt has gone 19-of-29 on field goals in 20 career games.
