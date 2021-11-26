LINCOLN — The Danville boys basketball team was able to defeat Cahokia at the Lincoln Tournament on Friday.
Martez Rhodes had a season-high 28 points for the Vikings, while Jonathan Ireland had 14 points and JJ Miles had 13 points.
The Vikings ended up 2-1 in the green pool of the tournament and will play in the third place game of the tournament today either Mahomet-Seymour or Belleville West.
BHRA 57, Milford 47
DANVILLE — Brett Meidel had 24 points as the Blue Devils beat the Bearcats at the Topper Classic.
Hayden Rice had nine points for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Braden Sackett and Ned Hill each had six.
BHRA was coming off a 64-60 loss to St. Thomas More. Meidel had 16 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Rice had 13 points, Elijah Tidwell had 12 points, Dawson Dodd had seven and Asa Ray added six points.
The Blue Devils will face host Schlarman and Fountain Central today.
Schlarman lost to Milford on Tuesday as Caleb Kelly had 11 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jerry Reed had seven points and Owen Jones, Jason Craig and Aiden Gallagher each had four.
The Hilltoppers played Fountain Central on Friday. The Mustangs beat Notre Dame De La Salette 57-46 at the Topper Classic on Tuesday.
Mason Larkin led the Mustangs with 14 points, while Luke Foxworthy and Carter Merryman each had eight, Ely Thompson had seven and Will Harmon, Koby Wolf and Imanol Barradas each had six.
Lexington 67, Hoopeston Area 45
GIBSON CITY — Ben Brown had 16 points, but the Cornjerkers lost to Lexington in the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament.
Anthony Zamora had 11 points for Hoopeston Area, while Owen Root had nine points.
The Cornjerkers were coming off a 63-31 loss to Prairie Central. Zamora led the Cornjerkers with 13 points, while Root had 11 and Nick Hofer added five.
Hoopeston Area will end the tournament today.
Oakwood 64, Tri-County 28
OAKLAND — The Comets won the Tri-County Turkey Tournament over the host team.
Dalton Hobick had 17 points for Oakwood, while Josh Young and Josh Ruch each had 12 and Grant Powell added 10.
Young had 13 points as the Comets beat Judah Christian 70-35 earlier in the day.
Hobick and Ruch each had 10 points for Oakwood, while Powell had seven and Gaven Clouse and Tanner Pichon each had five.
On Wednesday, the Comets beat Villa Grove 63-22 as Powell had 17 and Young added 15 points.
On Tuesday, Oakwood lost to Watseka 49-46 in overtime as Young had 30 points.
Morton 66, Salt Fork 56
MORTON — The Salt Fork boys basketball team were outscored 22-10 in the second quarter and could not recover as they lost to Morton 66-56 in Tuesday.
Camden Smoot and Garrett Taylor each had 18 points, while Blake Norton had 11 and Colden Earles added seven.
The Storm will host Arcola next Tuesday.
Comet Classic wraps up
OAKWOOD — The final day of the McDonald’s Comet Classic saw local teams battle for places.
In the third place game, host Oakwood lost to Urbana University 49-36 as Addie Wright had 22 and Ashlynn Pinnick added five points.
In the fifth place game, Westville got past Casey-Westfield 48-36 as Hadley Cox had 19 points, while Lydia Gondzur had 15.
In the seventh-place game, Hoopeston Area beat Martinsville 46-27 as Clair Dixon had 12 points and Brylie Cox and Layla Birch each had seven.
Hadley Cox, Pinnick and Wright were named to the All-Tournament team, which was announced before the championship game between Tuscola and Tri-County.
Geo-RF 27, Arthur Christian 24
NEOGA — After waiting for years to get a win, the Buffaloes didn’t have to wait long to get another win.
Kendall Roberts, Sydney Spesard and Addi Spesard each had six points and Bailee Whittaker added five points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, who will continue play in the tournament today. Addi Spesard also had 10 rebounds and five steals and Roberts had five assists.
Seeger 42, Lafayette Jefferson 30
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team outscored Lafayette Jefferson 18-8 in the second half to get a 42-30 win on Tuesday.
Aubry Cole scored 14 points to lead the Patriots, while Riley Shrader and Paige Laffoon each had eight and Anna Moore and Emma Brenner each had six points.
The Patriots will face North Vermillion next Tuesday.
N. Montgomery 43, Fountain Central 32
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team took a 18-16 halftime lead, but was outscored 29-14 in the second half in a 45-32 loss to North Montgomery on Tuesday.
Jerzi Hershberger, Hannah Prickett and Larissa Bowers each had eight points for the Mustangs, with Hershberger getting five rebounds, eight steals and five assists. Brailey Hoagland had six points and five assists.
Fountain Central loses to Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys and girls swim teams had some highlights, but both teams lost to Crawfordsville on Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Chase Whitsman won the 50-yard freestyle (22.8 seconds) and was third in the 100 (52.75) for the Mustangs, while Jacob Harshbarger won in diving (61.20) and Noah Fruits was second in the 200 individual medley (2:24.64) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:01.73).
The girls 200 relay team of Alydia Mellady, Marylee Muniz, Haley Webb and Maddie Medley won with a time of 2:08.70, while Mellady was second in the butterfly (1:23), Josie Harshbarger was second in the 100 backstroke (1:21.33), Webb was third in the 50 (30.97) and 200 (2:34.22) freestyle and Mary Rice was third in the 200 (2:48.33) second in the breaststroke (1:18.01)
N. Montgomery 45, F. Central 32
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team lost 45-32 at home to North Montgomery on Tuesday.
Michael Strawhorn (145 pounds) and Steven Romero (195) won by pin for the Mustangs, while Waylon Frazee (126) won by technical fall and Dallas Simmons (120), Austin Pickett (152) and Jordan Melvin (170) each won by pin.
Air Force 66, Denver 65
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Danville High grad Tevin Smith had six points with two rebounds, but the Pioneers lost to Air Force.
Denver is 3-4 and will face Utah Valley today.
Dayton 67, Illinois 53
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown had a point and a rebound as the Flyers beat the Illini at the Daytona Beach Invitational.
D’Myla Brown had 12 points to lead Illinois, while Sara Anastasieska had nine points and Adalia McKenzie had eight points.
Dayton was coming off a 65-54 loss to Mississippi State as Capria Brown had a point, a rebound and a steal.
The Flyers will face Florida A&M today, while the Illini will face Middle Tennessee State today.
Georgia 71, Notre Dame 67
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had six points and 11 rebounds as the Irish lost in overtime to the Bulldogs at the Daytona Beach Invitational.
Notre Dame will face Oregon State today in Invitational play.
FIU 64, Chicago State 46
MIAMI — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had a rebound as the Cougars lost to host Florida International at the FIU Thanksgiving Tournament.
Chicago State will face Delaware today.
Geo. Washington 46, UT-Martin 37
SAN JUAN, P.R. — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had a rebound and a steal as the Colonials won at the San Juan Shootout.
George Washington will face Florida today.
Mercer 67, S. Alabama 53
MOBILE, Ala. — Danville High grad Erin Houpt had an assist as the Bears defeated South Alabama.
Mercer was coming off a 55-48 loss to Alabama as Houpt had three points, two steals and two assists.
The Bears will host Kennesaw State on Monday.
Michigan State 84, Oakland 71
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had two rebounds, but the Golden Grizzlies lost to the Spartans.
Oakland will face Illinois-Chicago on Thursday.
SIUE 87, Butler 74
INDIANAPOLIS — Danville grad Mikala Hall had three rebounds and a assist as the Cougars beat the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
SIUE will play Purdue-Fort Wayne on Sunday.
Bobcats get first victory
DANVILLE — After a few close calls recently, the Vermilion County Bobcats got its first win in team history with a 2-1 shootout win over the Peoria Rivermen Wednesday at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Justin Portillo scored in the second period to tie the game at 1-1 and Joey Strada scored the only goal in the shootout period to clinch the win.
Mike Tish had a assist, while Corbin Kaczperski had 37 saves in goal.
The Bobcats go for their first winning streak today, when they travel to Quad City.
