ST. JOSEPH — The Danville boys basketball team lost out to St. Joseph-Ogden 66-53 on Tuesday in non-conference action.
Ja’Vaughn Robinson had 28 points to lead the Vikings, while O’Shawn Jones-Winslow added 11 points and Jonathan Ireland added 10 points.
Ty Pence had 35 points to lead the Spartans.
The Vikings will return to Big 12 play on Friday with a trip to play Peoria Notre Dame.
BHRA 67, Oakwood 41
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team went long-range against Oakwood on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils hit 12 3-pointers in a 67-41 win over the Comets in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Hayden Rice led the way for BHRA with 15 points on 5 3-pointers, while Brett Meidel had 12 points, Ayden Ingram had 10 points, Isiah Tidwell had nine, Chaz Dubois had eight points, Micah Stanford had seen points and Landon Leigh added six.
Josh Ruch had nine points to lead Oakwood, while Brody Taflinger and Dalton Hobick each had eight, Alec Harrison had six and Tanner Pichon scored four.
The Blue Devils will face Schlarman Academy on Friday, while the Comets will take on Armstrong-Potomac.
Salt Fork 67, A-P 45
CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team had a hot start and would hold on to a 67-45 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.
Garrett Taylor had 22 points to lead the Storm, who had a 45-16 halftime lead, while Blake Norton had 21 and Evan Webb added 10.
Kollin Asbury had 29 points to lead the Trojans, while Seth Johnson and Cain Buhr each added six points.
The Storm will travel to Tri-County on Friday, while the Trojans will host Oakwood on Friday.
Salt Fork 61, Chrisman 18
CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team jumped out to a 27-0 first quarter lead and did not look back in a 61-18 win over Chrisman on Monday.
Alexa Jamison had 21 points to lead the Storm, while Macie Russell had 12, Brycie Hird had 10, Brylie Smith had six and Sailor Pacot added four.
McKenzie Mitchell had nine points to lead the Cardinals, while Whitnie Haton had six.
Geo-RF 42, Westville 26
WESTVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team jumped out to a 24-8 halftime lead and went on to beat Westville 42-26 on Monday.
Kendall Roberts had 16 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Sydney Spesard had 13 and Addi Spesard added six.
Lydia Gondzur had 14 to lead the Tigers, while Lani Gondzur had six and Hadley Jones added four.
The Buffaloes will play Iroquois West on Thursday, while the Tigers will play Cissna Park on Thursday.
Cissna Park 57, BHRA 43
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team lost 57-43 to Cissna Park at home on Monday.
Natalie Clapp had 16 points for the Blue Devils, who were outscored 24-8 in the second quarter, while Mikayla Cox had 10 and Aubrey Peters, Beth McMahon and Ava Acton each had four points.
The Blue Devils will face St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday.
Watseka 42, Oakwood 25
FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team had a slow start and could not keep up as the Comets lost to Watseka 42-25 on Monday.
Addie Wright had eight points for Oakwood, who was down 24-9 at halftime, while Jaydah Arrowsmith had seven and Nikita Taylor added six.
The Comets will try to regroup on Thursday, when they host Hoopeston Area.
Covington 50, S. Vermillion 20
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team built a big lead and would build to a 50-20 win over South Vermillion.
Peyton Brown had 13 points to lead the Trojans, while Sydni Crain and Lily Hacquet each had 10 points and five rebounds and Brooke Kirkpatrick added eight points.
The Trojans will take on North Newton on Saturday.
Fountain Central 47, Indiana Deaf 30
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fountain Central girls basketball team went on the road and picked up a 47-30 win over the Indiana School for the Deaf on Tuesday.
Hannah Prickett had 21 points, while Kaylee Spragg had 12 rebounds for the Mustangs, who will face Attica on Friday.
N. Vermillion 48, Covington 15
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team rolled to a 48-15 win over Covington on Tuesday.
Most of the Falcons’ wins were by forfeit as Lauren Burch (113 pounds), Aden Rangel (120), Wyatt Walters (126), Bruce Rossiter (138), Andrew Botner (145) and Landen Baker (170) won by forfeit, while Bradley Cope (152) and Aiden Hinchee (220) each won by pin.
Landon Lazzell (182) won by pin for Covington, while Ty Smaltz (195) won by decision and Tavares Upshaw Jr. won by forfeit.
The Falcons will host Hoopeston Area on Thursday, while the Trojans will next wrestling Jan. 3 against North Montgomery.
N. Putnam 60, Fountain Central 22
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team could not get the win at home on Tuesday, losing 60-22 to North Putnam.
Waylon Frazee (132 pounds), Andrew Woodrow (138) and Ely Thompson (220) each won by pin for the Mustangs, while Dallas Simmons (120) won by majority decision.
The Mustangs will wrestle in the Twin Lakes Invitational on Saturday.
