JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Danville Dans were able to get a sweep of the Johnstown Mill Rats over the weekend, but it was not easy.
The Dans won Saturday’s game 11-10 in 10 innings on Saturday and 13-10 on Sunday to complete the sweep.
Danville scored four runs in the first inning on Saturday with an RBI triple by Chase Vinson, a two-RBI double by Bryce Chance and an RBI single by BJ Banyon.
But Johnstown would climb back with two runs in the second, two runs in the third and five runs in the fourth to take a 9-5 lead and scored another run in the sixth for an 10-5 lead.
Vinson had another RBI triple to start the seventh, Cam Swanger hit a two-run home run, Kodey Shojinaga was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Chance would score on an wild pitch to tie the game up.
Both teams remained scoreless until the 10th, where Trey Higgins hit a home run to give the Dans the lead for good. Landon Tompkins would get the win by shutting down the Mill Rats in the bottom of the inning.
In Sunday’s game, Johnstown scored the first two runs of the game in the first, but Danville scored four runs in the second on two wild pitches, a error and a sacrifice fly by Jonathon Thomas.
In the third, Jack Ellis scored on a balk and Wesley Helms scored on a wild pitch before Will Carpenter hit a two-run home run and Banyon had a RBI double.
The Mill Rats scored a run in the fourth, but Drake Digiornio had a two-RBI single in the fifth for an 11-3 lead.
Johnstown would score five runs in the bottom of the inning to get within 11-8, but Chance scored home and Banyon had an RBI single.
Colby Downard got the win on the mound with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings, while Kevin Fee got the save.
The Dans got the weekend going with a 11-7 win over the Chillicothe Paints on Friday.
An error brought in the first run of the game for the Paints in the first inning, but the Dans tied it up on a RBI groundout by Vasquez.
Danville took the lead for good in the fifth inning, when Gray Bane had an RBI double, Thomas drove Bane in with a single and would later score on a wild pitch.
In the sixth, Higgins hit a three-run home run and in the seventh, Swanger hit a two-run shot.
Chillicothe tried to make a comeback with a run in the seventh and four in the eighth, but Danville scored on RBI singles by Banyon and Higgins in the ninth to cruise to the win.
Higgins had two hits and four RBIs for Danville, while Swanger had two hits and two RBIs, Thomas and Banyon had three hits and a RBI and Bane had two hits and a RBI.
Parker Carlson got the win on the mound in relief of starter Braylon Myers. Carlson got into the game in the fourth and pitched three hitless innings with five strikeouts. Myers had three strikeouts in three innings, Sam Whiting pitched 1 and 2/3 innings and Fee finished the game with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
The Dans lost 4-2 to the West Virginia Miners on Monday. Danville had a 2-1 lead, but the Miners scored three runs in the eighth. Chance and Digiornio each had one RBI.
Danville will face the Miners again today.
Junior Gold competes in tourney
CHARLESTON — The Post 210 Junior Gold beat the Twin City Raptors 8-3 to start the Eastern Illinois University Tournament on Saturday and 16-1 over the Rebels, but lost 16-11 and 17-9 to the Rebels Baseball Club.
Adam Watson had two hits and three RBIs for the Junior Gold against Twin City, while Cade Schaumburg had two hits and two RBIs, Braxton Waller had two hits and a RBI and Griffen Walters had an RBI.
In the 16-11 loss to the Rebels Baseball Club, Watson had three RBIs, while Jameson Remole and Schaumburg each had two RBIs.
Watson and Grant Morgan had two hits and three RBIs each in the first game on Sunday, while Schuamburg, Chaz Dubois, Waller, Jacob Onnen, Deegan Albert, Caden Keleminic and Zach Russell each had one RBI.
In the rematch with the Rebels, Russell had two RBIs, while Remole, Waller and Albert each had one RBI.
