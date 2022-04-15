DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College baseball team settled for a split on Friday with Lincoln Land College at Danville Stadium.
The Jaguars lost the first game 15-4 in five innings as Jackson Micheels had a two-run home run, while Kennan Walsh and Jaden Miller each had one RBI and Kyle Bartman had two doubles.
DACC would get revenge in the second game, scoring four runs in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie enroute to a 6-1 win.
Bartman had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, while Miller had a solo home run and Nic Ancelet had a RBI. Luke Olson pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts to get the win.
The Jaguars will hit the road to play Lincoln Land again today.
Oakwood 5, Milford 1
OAKWOOD — Lucas Huchel gave up only two hits and had four strikeouts as the Comets beat the Bearcats.
Bryson Myers had two hits and two RBIs for Oakwood, while Dalton Hobick had a solo home run and Grant Powell and Josh Young each had one RBI.
Salt Fork 23, Watseka 13
JAMAICA — The Salt Fork baseball team had an offensive battle with Watseka, but the Storm was able to win 23-13 in five innings.
Blake Norton had three hits with a home run and four RBIs for the Storm, who had 11 runs in the third, while Deegan Albert and Hayden Prunkard each had two hits and three RBIs, Pedro Rangel and Blake Hettmansberger each had two hits and two RBIs and Jameson Remole and Brayden Maskel each had two RBIs.
BHRA 18, Hoopeston Area 9
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team was down 4-0 early, but scored 11 runs in the second inning for a 18-9 win over Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
Dawson Dodd had three hits with a grand slam and four RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Drake Nelson had two doubles and three RBIs, Amani Stanford had two hits a two RBIs, Garrett Huls had two RBIs, Tuff Elson had two hits and a RBI and Dane Dillion had one RBI.
Derek Drayer had three hits with two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Ryker Small had two hits and two RBIs, Nick Hofer had three hits and a RBI and Wyatt Eisenmann had two hits.
GRFC 12, Tuscola 7
TUSCOLA — Down 3-2, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman baseball team scored six runs in the fifth and would go on to beat Tuscola 12-7.
Cameron Steinbaugh had three hits with a home run and three RBIs, while Kaden Mingee had two hits and two RBIs, Brayden Nale had two RBIs and Cale Steinbaugh had 14 strikeouts on the mound.
Centennial 19, Westville 6
WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team could not keep up with Champaign Centennial in a 19-6 loss on Thursday.
Jonah Smith had three RBIs for the Tigers, while Luke Johnson had two and Cade Schaumburg had one.
The Tigers will face Iroquois West on Monday.
Southmont 16, Fountain Central 11
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs were down 8-0 after the first inning and could not recover against the Mounties.
Owen Acton had three hits with a RBI for Fountain Central, while Michael Geller, Brayden Prickett, Luke Foxworthy, Lukas Miller and Dawson Blue each had one RBI.
The Mustangs will host North Vermillion today in a doubleheader.
Covington 17, Attica 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans had 13 hits as they beat the Red Ramblers in five innings on Thursday.
Conlan Moore had two hits and three RBIs for Covington, while Karver Fye had three hits and two RBIs, Harden Knapp Jackson Frieze and Wyatt Martin each had two hits and two RBIs and Dane Gerling and Tanner Schaeffer each had two RBIs.
Hoopeston Area 23, Iroquois West 2
GILMAN — Winning pitcher Makhia Colunga had five hits and two RBIs as the Conrjerkers slammed the Raiders.
Maddie Barnes had three hits and a RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Logan Watson had four RBIs, Alexa Bailey had three RBIs, Riley Miller had two hits and Macy Warner had one RBI.
Watseka 13, Salt Fork 3
CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team could not keep up with Watseka on Thursday as the Storm lost 13-3 in six innings.
Kendyl Hurt had 15 strikeouts on the mound for Salt Fork and had two hits, while Kenzie Childs had two hits and a RBI and Bri Filiscky and Karlie Cain each had one RBI.
The Storm will play Unity on Saturday.
Covington 4, Attica 2
ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington softball team got past Attica 4-2 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Emily Holycross had two hits with a double and a home run for the Trojans, while Briley Peyton had two strikeouts on the mound.
Covington is 3-2 and 2-0 in the WRC and will face Parke Heritage today.
Fountain Central, 5, S. Vermillion 0
CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team swept South Vermillion on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez won in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Emily Jimenez and Alydia Mellady and Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett also won.
The Mustangs are 3-0 overall and in the Wabash River Conference and will face Attica on Monday.
Danville girls 11th at invite
BLOOMINGTON — The Danville girls track team took part in the Bloomington Invitation and was 11th out of 19 teams in the event.
Nicikya Chields was second in the 300 meter hurdles (49.83 seconds) for the Vikings, while Lynae Ward was second in the triple jump (10.38m), Karena Mayfield was sixth in the discus (27.24m), Neveah Jones was seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.85) and Allison Thompson was 10th in the 1,600 (5:56.36).
Oakwood boys, HA girls win
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area track teams welcomed Oakwood, Armstrong-Potomac and St. Anne in a meet on Thursday.
In the boys meet, Oakwood won the team title with Austin McDaniel winning the 110 (18.69) and 300 (47.14) hurdles, long jump (5.73m) and triple jump (11.79m), while Thomas Wells won the 3,200 (13:01.66). The 800 relay ream of Connor Moss, Kaden McDaniel, Macen Phillips and Bryson McDaniel won in 1:51.54 and the 1,600 team of Connor Smith, Kaden McDaniel, Jakob Rupp and Saul Carrillo won in 4:13.06.
Armstrong-Potomac was second with Samuel Champs won the 100 meter dash (12.56) and Hoopeston Area was third with Hunter Cannon winning the shot put (13.24m) and the discus (40.10m).
In the girls meet, Hoopeston Area won with Bre Crose winning the 100 (13.90) and 200 (30.71) dashes, while Allison Pickett won the 800 (3:16.68), 1,600 (6:59.59) and 3,200 (14:42.56) runs, Lucy Lugo won the 400 (1:17.90) and triple jump (8.20m) and Emily Ray won the shot put (9.03m) and discus (29.95m).
Armstrong-Potomac was third with Gracie Gordon winning the 100 (21.04) and 300 (1:04.99) hurdles.
