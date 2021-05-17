VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team swept the top honors at the WRC girls tennis tournament on Monday as they won both the singles and doubles titles.
Junior Grace Wright won the singles title for the Trojans, beating Fountain Central’s Haley Webb 6-2, 6-1 in the semis and then South Vermillion’s Chloe Rippy 6-1, 6-0 in the final.
In doubles, Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor defeated South Vermillion’s Lexy and Livy Gilman 6-1, 6-2 in the final.
Wright, Webb, Rippy and Fountain Central’s Lillie Fishero each took home All-WRC honors, while Engle and Taylor and the Gilman sisters each took honors.
Danville 5, Arthur Christian 3
ARTHUR — Ava Towne had four goals as the Vikings won on the road.
Josie Hotsinpiller had a goal and a assist for Danville, while Lily Kelly had two assists and Kedzie Griffin and Lexi Ellis each had one assist.
Aniya Parker had four saves for the Vikings, who will play Champaign Centennial on Thursday for senior night.
Maroa-Forsyth 4, BHRA 3
MAROA — The Blue Devils had the lead, but Maroa-Forsyth scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the win on Saturday.
Dawson Dodd had two hits and scored two runs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Brody Sexton had an RBI.
Central sweeps Hoopeston Area
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers could not get much in against the Maroons on Saturday, losing 12-2 in the first game and 18-8 in the second.
Nick Hofer had two hits with an RBI in the first game and had two hits with an RBI in the second game for Hoopeston Area, while Derek Drayer had two RBIs and Keygan Field had two hits and a RBI.
Seeger sweeps Tri-County
WOLCOTT, Ind. — The Patriots made quick work of Tri-County in both games of a doubleheader on Saturday.
In the first game, Seeger had 17 hits en route to a 17-1 win. Nick Turner had four strikeouts and gave up only three hits for the win. Khal Stephen had three hits with four RBIs, Nate Hennessey had three hits and three RBIs, Jameson Sprague had two hits and three RBIs, Cade Walker and Christian Holland each had three hits and two RBIs and Case Garriott had one RBI.
Khal Stephen had 11 strikeouts and pitched a one-hitter in a 13-0 win. Stephen also had three hits with two triples and two RBIs, while Hennessey and Holland each had two hits and two RBIs, Turner and Sprague each had two RBIs and Walker and Nathan Smith each had one RBI.
Fountain Central swept by Parke Heritage
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs lost the first game 18-3, but lost the second game by a closer 7-5 margin.
Carson Eberly had two hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Michael Geller had two RBIs and Zach Guerin had one RBI.
Eberly had two hits and two RBIs in the first game, while AJ Hall had three hits and Owen Action had to hits.
Fountain Central swept by Parke Heritage
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs lost the first game 14-2 and the second game 12-8 to the Wolves on Saturday.
Maddie Medley had two hits with an RBI for Fountain Central in the first game, while Kacey Kirkpatrick had two hits.
Hannah Wood had two hits with four RBIs in the second game for the Mustangs, while Medley had three hits and three RBIs and Kirkpatrick had one RBI.
North Central 8, North Vermillion 7
FARMERSBURG, Ind. — The Falcons had an early lead, but North Central scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to steal the win on Saturday.
Callie Naylor and Cami Pearman each had two hits and a RBI for North Vermillion, while Ava Martin, Tera Thompson and Emma Eastlund each had one RBI and Jenna Bailey and McKenzie Crowder each had two hits.
Local athletes shine at Big Ten meet
CHAMPAIGN — The best of the Big Ten came to Demirjian Park over the weekend for the Big Ten Championships.
Along with that, some local products made their way back home.
Oakwood native and Illinois runner Jon Davis made first team All-Big Ten by winning the 1,500 meter run in 3 minutes, 51.55 seconds.
In the women’s meet, Salt Fork product Jenny Kimbro was third in the heptathlon with 5,477 points and was seventh in the 100 (13.64) and 400 (59.98) hurdles.
Danville native and University of Michigan runner Ameia Wilson was 19th in the long jump (5.59 meters) and was part of the 400 relay team that took seventh (45.38).
