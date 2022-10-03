CATLIN — Down 35-13 going into the fourth quarter, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team battled back in a big way.
The Blue Devils scored 30 points in the fourth quarter, scoring the last points with less than a second left, to leave Salt Fork with a 43-42 win on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference South action.
The first quarter had a competitive start as Karson Stevenson hit Chaz Dubois with an 11-yard pass for BHRA, but Jameson Remole tied it up with a five-yard run for the Storm.
The Storm started to strike in the second as Ben Jessup had a 29-yard touchdown run and Remole found Garrett Taylor for an 11-yard score to give Salt For a 21-7 halftime lead.
The lead continue to grow in the third when Taylor returned a fumble 80-yards for a score. Michael Hackman cut into the lead with five-yard run, but Jessup scored on a nine-yard run with 32.6 seconds left in the quarter.
BHRA started its rise early in the fourth on a 29-yard pass from Stevenson to Ayden Ingram. Stevenson would then hit Hackman on a 79-yard touchdown pass and Hackman would score on a 21-yard run to tie the game at 35.
Ethan McLain scored on an 11-yard run for the Storm with 1:38 left before the Blue Devils quickly ran the field and Stevenson would hit Ingram with a 3-yard pass with 0.7 seconds left. A penalty from Salt Fork would move BHRA from a game-tying field goal attempt to a game-winning two-point run as Hackman would do the honors.
Hackman had 110 yards on the ground, while Stevenson passed for 151 yards.
Jessup ended up with 256 yards for Salt Fork, while McLain had 69, Davis had 64 and Remole had 32.
The Blue Devils are 6-0 and 2-0 in the VVC South and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Friday, while the Storm are 3-3 and 1-1 and will take on Westville Friday.
HAAP 52, Geo-RF/Chrisman 7
GEORGETOWN — On the strength of a 30-point second quarter, the Cornjerkers were able to defeat the Buffaloes on Saturday.
Anthony Zamora ran for 71 yards and two scores for Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, passed for 86 yards and two more scores and caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Kollin Asbury. Ayden Larkin ran for 53 yards and a score, while Grant Morgan and Ryker Small each caught touchdown passes.
St. Thomas More 40, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Hilltoppers’ winning streak ended on Saturday as they were shut out by the Sabers.
Schlarman Academy drops to 3-3 and will play Decatur Lutheran on Saturday.
Seeger 48, Covington 7
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Seeger High School football team scored first and often on Friday in a 48-7 win over Covington in Wabash River Conference action.
Peyton Chinn scored the first two touchdowns of the game for the Patriots with a 79-yard and a 12-yard scoring run to give Seeger a 14-0 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Noah Stephen completed a 12-yard scoring pass to Hunter Thomas and a 28-yard scoring strike to Hunter Froedge. Rayce Carr and Brody Ashby each had short touchdown runs to up the score to 41-0 at halftime.
Chinn scored his third touchdown of the game in the third quarter before the Trojans got on the board as Wyatt Moncrief scored on a 10-yard run to end the scoring in the game.
The Patriots are 5-2 and 5-0 in the WRC and will face South Vermillion Friday in a battle for the top spot in the conference. Covington is 2-6 and 1-4 and will face Attica Friday.
N. Vermillion 55, Parke Heritage 16
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team broke away in the second quarter with 28 points to beat Parke Heritage 55-16.
Jerome White passed for 126 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 139 yards and another score for the Falcons, while Cody Tryon ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns, Andrew Botner ran for 75 yards and a touchdown, Daniel Woody caught three passes for 99 yards, Matthew Dawson caught two passes for 18 yards and a score and Jarred Pruitt caught a 9-yard scoring pass.
Atticus Blank returned an interception for a touchdown for the Falcons, who are 4-3 and 3-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Fountain Central Friday.
S. Vermillion 36, Fountain Central 18
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team hung tough early with Wabash River Conference leader South Vermillion but would end up losing 36-18 on Friday.
The Mustangs were only down 14-12 at halftime, but could not keep with the Wildcats in the second half.
Fountain Central drops to 2-5 and 2-3 in the WRC.
Danville competes in 5K
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Vikings’ teams took part at the Nike Cross-Country Town Twighlight 5K at the Laverne Gibson course on Saturday.
The boys team finished 23rd in the Boys Varsity Open. Phil Andrea Pacheco finished the course in 18 minutes, 59.6 seconds for Danville to take 143rd. Evan Vredenburgh was 200th (19:52), Josiah Williams was 216th (20:13), Revan Bailey took 217th (20:14.3), Jesse Grupe was 218th (20:14.6) and Brady Ohlmiller was 300th (24:05).
In the girls meet, Allison Thompson competed in the Girls Varsity Masters Champions division and was 127th (20:21), while Brooklyn Warfield took 170th in the girls varsity open (24:50).
Local teams compete in OSF Invite
OAKWOOD — Host Oakwood/Salt Fork welcomed Schlarman Academy, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area, Armstrong-Potomac, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Rantoul, St. Thomas More, Heyworth and Note Dame de La Sallette for the OSF invite on Saturday.
In the boys meet, the highest local finisher was CGRF’s Seth Ellis in seventh (18:02). Josh Gernand was ninth to top BHRA (18:10), while Eli Hasting was 18th to lead Hoopeston Area (19:02), Bryson Copanskey was 28th to pace OSF (20:34), Jack Barber was 31st to lead Schlarman (21:08) and Eli Kennel was 32nd to lead Armstrong-Potomac (21:20).
In the girls meet, OSF’s Macie Russell won the individual title with a time of 20:12, while Aleah Potter was third (20:43) to lead BHRA Leah Phipps was sixth for CGRF (21:56) and Cala Reifsteck was 17th (25:10) to lead Armstrong-Potomac.
Local Golfers compete in sectional
DANVILLE — Seven local golfers battled to try to make state at an IHSA Class 1A sectional at Turtle Run Golf Course.
The lowest local score went to Case Kopacz of Oakwood, who had an 87. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Ayden Golden and Schlarman Academy’s Deuce Provost each shot a 93, Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Jase Latoz shot 95, BHRA’s Cruz Dubois shot a 100, while teammate Leighton Meeker and Hoopeston Area’s Wyatt Eisenmann each shot a 101.
Birge falls short
LINCOLN — Salt Fork’s Amelia Birge was close to making the IHSA Class 1A state meet, but finished a few shots short.
Birge shot a 95, which was good for 24th, but a few tough holes at the end of her round made her fall short to advance.
Schlarman Academy’s Cheyenne Lutz shot a 115, which was good for 84th, while Hoopeston Area’s Taylor Page shot a 119, which was good for 89th.
Hoopeston Area 5, Clifton Central 0
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers made the most of its pink night game with a win over the Comets.
Talen Gredy-Nelson had two goals and two assists for Hoopeston Area, while Harrison Woods had two goals, Owen Root had a goal and a assist and David Ramero-Pinzon had an assist.
Dylan Judy had two saves in goal, while Brayden Walder had a save for the Cornjerkers, who are 12-7-1 and will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin today.
Oakwood/SF 8, Unity 0
TOLONO — Grant Powell scored his 30th goal to break his own record for goals in a season as the Comets shut out the Rockets.
Powell ended up with two goals and two assists for Oakwood/Salt Fork, which Reef Pacot had three goals and two assists, Macen Phillips and Brody Taflinger had a goal and a assist, Ty Smoot had a goal and Thomas Wells had an assist.
Joshua Ruch had an assist for the Comets, who are 18-3-2 and came off a 6-0 win over Judah Christian on Saturday.
Powell and Saul Carrillo each had two goals as the Comets on Saturday, while Pacot had a goal and two assists for Oakwood/Salt Fork, Phillips had a goal and an assist and Powell had and assist.
Joshua Ruch had two saves in goal.
Danville wins Invite
BLOOMINGTON — With five first-place finishes, the Vikings won the Bloomington Purple and Gold Invite.
Cici Brown, Reese Rundle and Brooklyn Behrens each won their singles divisions, while Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller and Rundle and Brown each won their doubles divisions for Danville.
Anna Houpt was fourth at No. 2 singles, Lexi Ellis was fifth at No. 1 singles and Hotsinpiller was fifth at No. 3. The team of Ellis and Houpt was fourth at No. 1 doubles.
The Vikings returned to action Monday with a 7-2 win over Watseka. Brown, Rundle, Brooklyn Behrens and Hannah Schroeder won in singles, while the teams of Houpt and Ellis, Towne and Hotsinpiller and Brown and Rundle won in doubles.
DACC second in MWAC meet
DANVILLE — The Jaguars took second to Parkland College on Monday at the Mid-West Athletic Conference meet at Danville Country Club.
Caleb Lavender was third for Danville Area Community College with a score of 145, while Grady Lancaster was tied for seventh (151, AJ Johnson was 10th (152), Cameron Bergman was tied for 16th (155) and Luke Mettemeyer was tied for 26th (170).
DACC competes at Battle
WHITTINGTON — The Lady Jaguars had three golfers compete in the Battle of The Lake hosted by Rend Lake.
Cassadi Parks led Danville Area Community College with a 154, while Payton Armstrong had a 170 and Aimee Pickel had a 186.
