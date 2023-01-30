HOOPESTON — Only up 48-46 going into the fourth quarter, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team stepped up big.
The Blue Devils outscored Hoopeston Area 16-4 in the fourth and would go on to win 64-50 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Ayden Ingram had 23 points for the Blue Devils with eight points in the fourth, while Hayden Rice scored all of his six points in the fourth, Chaz Dubois had 14 points, Brett Meidel had 11 and Micah Stanford had eight points.
Anthony Zamora had 15 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Preston Van DeVeer had 10, Kendrick Sigerill had nine, Owen Root had eight and Mason Rush added six points.
The Blue Devils will face Chrisman today, while Hoopeston Area will take on Iroquois West today.
Salt Fork goes 2-0 for weekend
CATLIN — Storm beat Iroquois West 42-38 on Friday on the road before returning home on Saturday for a 52-30 win over Fisher.
Garrett Taylor had 21 points for the Storm against Fisher, while Blake Norton had 16 and Jameson Remole added six.
Norton had 27 points for the Storm against Iroquois West and scored 13 of the 15 points for the team in the second quarter and had seven points in the key fourth quarter. Remole had eight points, Blake Hettmansberger had four and Taylor had three.
The Storm will play Watseka on Friday.
Westville 47, LaSalette 37
GEORGETOWN — Kamden Maddox had 21 points as the Tigers beat Notre Dame De LaSalette Academy on Saturday.
Landon Haurez had 18 points for Westville, while Drew Wichtowski added eight.
The Tigers finished a strong weekend with a 47-45 win over Watseka on Friday and will face Oakwood today.
Milford 64, Schlarman 28
DANVILLE — The Schlarman boys basketball team lost to Milford 64-28 at home on Friday.
CL Dye had 13 points, while Jerry Reed had 11 for the Hilltoppers, who face Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday.
Aiden Portwood had 17 points to lead the Bearcats, while RJ Mann had 12, Sawyer Laffoon had 11 and Gavin Schunke added 10 points.
Oakwood 62, Cissna Park 34
FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team built a big lead and held on to a 62-34 win over Cissna Park on Friday.
Tanner Pichon had 19 points to lead the Comets, while Jackson Dudley and Brody Taflinger each had 11 points, Dalton Hobick had 10 points and Alec Harrison added six points.
The Comets will face Westville on Tuesday.
N. Vermillion 57, Covington 45
COVINGTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion boys basketball team was able to beat Covington 57-45 on Friday.
Duncan Keller had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Trojans, while Dane Gerling had 10 points and Austin Stein added nine points.
Covington will play Fountain Central on Thursday while North Vermillion will play South Vermillion on Thursday.
OSF third in meet
LITCHFIELD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling team ended up third in Saturday’s Rich Lovellette Invitational.
Reef Pacot was first at 145 pounds for the Comets, while Tyler Huchel (113), Pedro Rangel (126) and Dalton Brown (170) each took second, Carter Chambliss (132) was third and Harley Grimm (182) was fourth.
The Comets will enter postseason action on Saturday with a trip to Lawrenceville for an IHSA Class 1A regional.
DACC 79, John Wood 71
DANVILLE — After taking a loss at home, the Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team roared back with a 79-71 win over John Wood at Mary Miller Gym.
Ramalle Arnold had 24 points with four assists to lead the Jaguars, while Kendall Taylor had 14 points, Stephen Atkinson had 11 points, Dameriz Merriweather and Yacouba Traore each had seven points and Ryan Caddell and Tyshay Epps each had six.
The Jaguars are 14-4 and will face Spoon River on Wednesday.
DACC 74,
John Wood 70DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team uses a strong first half and ended up with a 74-70 win over John Wood on Saturday.
Nevaeh Reaves had 25 points off the bench to lead the Lady Jaguars, who had a 41-31 halftime lead, while Alexus Mobley had 20 points with eight rebounds an five steals, Candela Nevares had 16 points, While Rylee Dowers had five assists.
The Lady Jaguars will face Spoon River on Wednesday.
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan State 76
CHAMPAIGN — Makira Cook had 26 points as the Illini beat the Spartans on Sunday.
Genesis Bryant had 21 points for Illinois, while Adalia McKenzie had 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals, Kendall Bostic had 10 points and nine rebounds, Brynn Shoup-Hill had seven and Jayla Oden added six.
The Illini are 17-5 and 7-4 in the Big Ten and will face Michigan on Thursday.
