CISSNA PARK — For the first time in almost 20 years, the Armstrong-Potomac baseball team won a regional crown.
The Trojans were able to beat host team Cissna Park 4-0 in an IHSA Class 1A regional on Saturday for their first regional title since 2003, when Armstrong-Potomac were in the midst of reaching the IHSA Class 1A state tournament.
Gavin Parkerson pitched a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts to get the win for the Trojans. On offense, Parkerson scored the first run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Lane Morgan for the Trojans and Nathan Rogers had a RBI.
The Trojans are 10-11 and will start sectional play on Wednesday against St. Thomas More, who beat Mt. Pulaski 7-5 on Monday in a regional championship that was moved from Saturday because of rain.
Covington 6, Southmont 5
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Trojans scored a run in the top of the ninth to get the win over the Mounties.
Harden Knapp had three RBIs for Covington, while Conlan Moore had one RBI and Wyatt Martin had two hits.
Seeger 16, Clinton Prairie 3
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Patriots had 16 hits as they beat Clinton Prairie in five innings.
Caleb Edwards had three hits and two RBIs for Seeger, while Nick Turner had three RBIs, Drew Holland had two hits and two RBIs, Christian Holland and Noah Stephen each had three hits and one RBI and Gatlin Copas, Shawn Grady and Peyton Reynolds each had one RBI.
Unity 6, Westville 0
TOLONO — The Tigers only had two hits as they lost in an IHSA Class 2A regional title game on Saturday to the Rockets.
Ariel Clarkston and Rylee Jones each had a hit for Westville, while Abby Sabalaskey had four strikeouts on the mound.
Unity will play Maroa-Forsyth in sectional play today.
N. Vermillion 14, L.C. Catholic 1
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Falcons had 20 hits as they easily won the first game of an IHSAA Class 1A sectional.
Alexis Brink, Callie Naylor and Bailee Starkey each had three hits and one RBI for the Falcons, while Abbi Burns had two hits and five RBIs, Cami Pearman had three hits and two RBIs, Jenna Bailey had one RBI and Ava Martin had three hits.
The Falcons will play Faith Christian on Wednesday.
Brown ends up third
DANVILLE — Danville’s Jayden Brown took third individually in an IHSA sectional on Saturday.
Brown lost to eventual individual champion Ezra Bernhard of Champaign Central, but beat Champaign Centennial’s Lino Jo for third place.
Brown will now go to the state tournament, which will start on Thursday at Arlington Heights.
Fountain Central 3, Covington 2
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — In a sectional title match that was moved to Wabash College, the Mustangs won all of their singles matches to beat the Trojans.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez won for Fountain Central, who will play Terre Haute South in regional play today in Crawfordsville.
The doubles teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer each won for Covington, who ends the season 9-5.
Salt Fork second in sectional
ST. JOSEPH — Top local teams traveled to St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday for an IHSA Class 1A sectional.
Salt Fork took second as a team to the host Spartans and had top state finalists in Nathan Kirby, who won the 110 meter hurdles (14.80) and the 200 (22.61), while Garrett Taylor won the shot put (16.53m) and was second in the discus (48.65m), Dylan Diaz was second on the triple jump (12.61m), Brysen Vasquez was second in the 200 (23.00) and Ben Jessup was fourth in discus (43.99).
Also, the 400 relay team of Vasquez, Ben Jessup, Ethan McLain and Kirby won in 43.65, the 800 relay team of Vasquez, Jessup, Diaz and McLain won in 1:31.90,
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was fourth with Eli Mojonnier winning the 800 (2:01.41) and 1,600 (4:27.51) to return to Charleston, while Emerson Thorlton was second in the 3,200 run (10:35.09), the 1,600 team of Murphy McCool, Isaiah Tidwell, Ayden Ingram and Mojonnier was second (3:38.22) the 3,200 team of Ingram, Joshua Gernand, Eli Godwin andTidwell was second in 8:59.52 and the 400 team of Logan Hughes, Evan Cole, Rhett Harper and McCool was third (44.12).
Oakwood was seventh as Austin McDaniel was second in the triple jump (12.31m) and third in the 110 hurdles (15.90). Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman was 10th with Karson Lewsader winning the high jump (1.95m) and Jace Bina taking second in the long jump (6.31m).
The qualifiers will start IHSA Class 1A state tournament action on Thursday.
Dodd wins pitcher of the week
ROME, Ga. — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum Dylan Dodd won the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for his efforts last week against the Aberdeen IronBirds.
Dodd pitched six shutout innings with four strikeouts and only gave up three hits in a 6-0 win.
Dans to host community nights
DANVILLE — The Danville Dans will host Community Nights for each of the five Fridays of the season at Danville Stadium.
On each of the games, the mayor of the honored town will be invited to throw the first pitch of the game and community trivia will be featured on the Watchfire videoboard.
June 3 will honor Hoopeston, June 24 will host St. Joseph and Ogden, July 15 will honor Georgetown and Ridge Farm, July 22 will honor Covington and July 29 will honor Westville and Belgium.
