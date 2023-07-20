Don and Deanna Witzel of the Witzel Family McDonald’s are pleased to announce their July Employees of the Month: Hometown Stars McDonald’s – Jameriah Vance; Classic Rock-n-Roll – Mikayla Cox; Oakwood – Leanne Snow; Georgetown – Lydia Davis; Hoopeston – Wyitt Wagers; Neighborhood McDonald’s – Nick Wells; and Covington – Isabella Edmond.
Local McDonald's employees recognized for work
