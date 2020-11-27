TODAY

College Football

Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Franciscan Health Hoops Classic: Covington vs. TBD

TUESDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Delphi at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion and Southmont at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion and Southmont at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Southmont at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Class 1A Championship: South Adams vs. Covenant Christian, FSN Midwest, 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 3A Championship: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. Danville, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.

IHSAA Class 5A Championship: Westfield vs. Center Grove, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

North Dakota State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Penn State at Michigan, ABC, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Michigan State, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, Fox Sports 1, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Butler, Fox Sports 1, 5:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 3 p.m.

National Football League

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC, noon

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots, FOX, noon

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CBS, 3 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Providence, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN, 7:15 p,m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

