TODAY
College Football
Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Franciscan Health Hoops Classic: Covington vs. TBD
TUESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Delphi at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion and Southmont at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion and Southmont at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Southmont at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 1A Championship: South Adams vs. Covenant Christian, FSN Midwest, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 3A Championship: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. Danville, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.
IHSAA Class 5A Championship: Westfield vs. Center Grove, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
North Dakota State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
College Football
Penn State at Michigan, ABC, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Michigan State, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, Fox Sports 1, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Hofstra at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Oakland at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Butler, Fox Sports 1, 5:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 3 p.m.
National Football League
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC, noon
Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots, FOX, noon
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Providence, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN, 7:15 p,m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.