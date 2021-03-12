TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at Bloomington: Danville vs. TBD, 2 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Taylorville at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Danville at Pana, 11 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten Conference Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis: Illinois vs. Iowa or Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis: teams TBD, 2:30 p.m.
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Soccer
Danville at Peoria Manual, 4 p.m.
Fisher at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call 811 before you dig 200 presented by Arizona 811, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament, semifinal: Michigan vs. Ohio State, CBS, noon
Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Illinois vs. Iowa or Wisconsin, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Mountain West Tournament Championship, CBS, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament Championship, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Women's College Soccer
Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, noon
Golf
PGA Tour: The Players Championship, third round, NBC, noon
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Instacart 500, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament Championship: Teams TBA, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
NCAA Tournament Selection Show, CBS, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Players Championship, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets, MLB Network, 11 a.m.
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels, Marquee, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Selection Show, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals, FSN Midwest, 11 a.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, NBC Sports Chicago, 4:55 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
