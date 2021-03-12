TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at Bloomington: Danville vs. TBD, 2 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Taylorville at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Danville at Pana, 11 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Big Ten Conference Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis: Illinois vs. Iowa or Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis: teams TBD, 2:30 p.m.

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Soccer

Danville at Peoria Manual, 4 p.m.

Fisher at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call 811 before you dig 200 presented by Arizona 811, FS1, 4:30 p.m. 

Men's College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament, semifinal: Michigan vs. Ohio State, CBS, noon 

Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Illinois vs. Iowa or Wisconsin, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Mountain West Tournament Championship, CBS, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Championship, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Women's College Soccer

Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, noon

Golf

PGA Tour: The Players Championship, third round, NBC, noon

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Instacart 500, FOX, 1:30 p.m. 

Men's College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Championship: Teams TBA, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Selection Show, CBS, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Players Championship, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets, MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels, Marquee, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Selection Show, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals, FSN Midwest, 11 a.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, NBC Sports Chicago, 4:55 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

