TODAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Attica, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Urbana at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Arcola, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Milford, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Dallas College-Richland (Texas) vs. Garrett College (Mich.) 9 a.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Henry Ford (Mich.) vs. South Suburban (Ill.) 11 a.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Davidson-Davie (N.C.) vs. St. Clair County (Mich.), 1 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Des Moines Area (Iowa) vs. Southeast (Neb.), 3 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: John Wood (Ill.) vs. Sandhills (N.C.) 6:30 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Johnson County (Kan.) vs. Mott (Mich.), 8:30 p.m.
Women's College Golf
NJCAA Region 24 Qualifier: Danville Area Community College at Crab Orchard Golf Course, Carterville, 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Danville at Paris, 6 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Danville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Peoria High at Danville, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Blue Ridge, 5:30 p.m.
Paris at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
Illinois Valley Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Iowa Lakes (Iowa) vs. North Central Missouri, 11 a.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Ancilla College (Ind.) vs. Southern Arkansas Tech, 1 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 3 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, NBC Sports Network, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Huegel-Air LA Open, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 5 p.m.
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
