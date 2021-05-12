TODAY
Prep Baseball
Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Donovan, 4:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Danville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Villa Grove/Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Donovan, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 4 p.m.
Salt Fork at Clifton Central, 4 p.m.
Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Milford and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Salt Fork at Clifton Central, 4 p.m.
Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Milford and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Clinton at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at the NJCAA Division II National Championship at Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at South Vermillion (doubleheader) 4 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at South Vermillion (doubleheader) 4 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Montgomery (doubleheader) 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)
Hoopeston Area at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Tuscola, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Tuscola, 4 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Hoopeston Area and Rantoul at Urbana, 5 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Byron Nelson AT&T, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Softball
Illinois at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, first round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Byron Nelson AT&T, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
Black Eyed Susan, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago,7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.