TODAY

Prep Baseball

Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Donovan, 4:30 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Danville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Villa Grove/Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Donovan, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 4 p.m.

Salt Fork at Clifton Central, 4 p.m.

Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Milford and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Salt Fork at Clifton Central, 4 p.m.

Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Milford and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Clinton at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at the NJCAA Division II National Championship at Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at South Vermillion (doubleheader) 4 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at South Vermillion (doubleheader) 4 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Montgomery (doubleheader) 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)

Hoopeston Area at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Tuscola, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Tuscola, 4 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Hoopeston Area and Rantoul at Urbana, 5 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson AT&T, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Network, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Softball

Illinois at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, first round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson AT&T, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Black Eyed Susan, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago,7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

