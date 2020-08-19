HOOPESTON
Crafts available
The current "Take & Make Craft" for adults and teens at Hoopeston Public Library is available now while supplies last. (More craft kits are available this time because of increased interest.)
Craft kits are available free to adults and teens in grades 6-12. One bag per person, and no reservations allowed. You must stop at the library's main desk to pick up your kit.
This week's craft is beading, and includes supplies needed to make a keychain, lanyard or bracelet in red, white and blue colors.
The next craft will be available on Aug. 31.
DINNER-THEATRE
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Beef House Dinner Theatre is bringing in “The Savannah Siipping Society” to replace “Stand By Your Man: The Tammy Wynette Story” this fall.
This comedy features four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.
Seating is still limited to 50 percent and a COVID-19 plan is in place.
Evening shows are Oct. 16 and 23, and matinees are Oct. 17, 18 and 25. Cost is $50 per person, which includes buffet dinner and a glass of wine.
Call (217) 499-5355 or visit www.beefhouserolls.com
SCHOLARSHIPS
• COVINGTON, Ind. — The application process is now open for high school seniors to apply for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship–Fountain and Vermillion County, administered by the Western Indiana Community Foundation.
Students must apply by Friday, Aug. 28, at: https://bit.ly/3g2KleQ
The scholarship will provide for full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis, leading to a baccalaureate degree at any Indiana public or private college or university.
For answers to your questions, contact the Western Indiana Community Foundation at (765) 793-0702, ext. 3.
• DANVILLE — Scholarship applications are available at the Danville Area Community College Foundation. Email: foundation@dacc.edu
Marilyn F. Campbell Scholarship-Illinois Audubon Society
Scholarship will be awarded a student of DACC who has completed two years of full-time credit hours and is transferring to an institution of higher education in pursuit of a four-year degree. Area of study: veterinary science, conservation, natural resources, biology and/or agricultural studies.
The recipient must provide proof of enrollment, student ID number and the address of where the check is to be sent at the four-year institution they are transferring to before a check can be mailed to the institution.
IACE District 5 Civil Engineering Scholarship
Minimum B average (3.0 out of 4.0); studying civil engineering; must be full-time; having completed a minimum of 12 credit hours. Preference given to students residing in Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, McLean, Piatt and Vermilion counties. Funds may be used toward tuition, fees and books.
Ronald L. McDaniel Theater Arts Scholarship
DACC student pursing a degree in theater arts, theater management, set design or any other degree related to theater arts. Recipient must be graduating in the spring and transferring to a four-year institution to continue their studies. Proof of enrollment must be provided. Full or part-time enrollment.
Ngray Transports Forward Focus
Residents of Vermilion County, minimum B average; studying tractor/trailer training certificate; must be full-time; funds may be used toward tuition, fees and books.
Dr. Jaya Nelson-Ellington Scholarship
Female student in pre-dental field. First preference given to an African American student. Funds may be used for tuition, books and fees.
HOBNOB HARVEST
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Hobnob Harvest Market will be Sept. 4 and 5 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Route 41 in Terre Haute. There will be more than 100 vintage, handmade, and boutique clothing vendors in a village fair style setting at the fairgrounds.
Early bird shopping will be 4-8 p.m. EDT Sept. 4; admission is $10 per person. Market day will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 5. Admission is $5 per person at the gate or free with Friday night ticket.
Food is available both days, plus the Vino Mobile Bar. Children 12 and under are admitted free both days. On Saturday, kids can have fun with an over-the-top bubble maker and a balloon twist artist plus get a free Hobnob balloon.
See all COVID-19 related market announcements at the Hobnob Harvest Market Event page on Facebook.
