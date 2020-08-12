DEAN’S LIST
• ST. LOUIS — Lynsey McCord of Danville has been named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
• DECATUR — Millikin University announces the names of undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Area students include: Zachary Dable of Catlin; Kaitlin Hathaway and J. Todd Keith, both of Rossville; Adriyanna Patterson of Georgetown; and Makenzie Vinson of Penfield.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
SCHOLARSHIP
Ten recipients of Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships will be among the first-year students who start their college education at DePauw University later this month.
Among those students is Jude Hunter of Williamsport, Ind.
The 10 students are among 143 recipients of competitive Lilly scholarships, which are awarded to Indiana residents who plan to attend a four-year, public or private college or university in Indiana. The scholarships provide full tuition, fees and book stipends for four years.
In addition, Lilly scholars are welcomed into the Lilly Scholars Network, which was created several years ago by previous scholarship recipients to support one another personally and professionally, contribute to their communities and strive to improve Indiana.
GRADUATES
• QUINCY — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quincy University has postponed its Spring 2020 commencement ceremony to Sept. 5. It will be held outside at QU Stadium (weather depending), and split into three separate ceremonies.
The 2020 graduating class is comprised of 209 undergraduates with an additional 21 graduate degree recipients.
Among the graduates is Clayton Hicks of Danville, who earned a bachelor’s in general studies.
• SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Cathryn Lewis-Lillard of Danville received a master of science, nursing — leadership and management (RN to MSN)
Kemery Johnson of Danville received a bachelor of science, nursing
Penny Fredericks of Danville received a bachelor of science, nursing
Lori Parker of Danville received a bachelor of science, nursing
Jenny Nargelenas of Fairmount received a bachelor of science, business — human resource management
Jodi Bohlen of Fithian received a master of science, nursing — education (BSN to MSN)
Cassandra Dockrill of Georgetown received a bachelor of science, business — human resource management
Dena Jenkins of Westville received a bachelor of science, nursing.
FILM FESTIVAL
CHAMPAIGN — Roger Ebert’s Film Festival, co-founded and hosted by Chaz Ebert, will return next year, but five months later than planned.
“Ebertfest” was canceled this spring, along with other University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign activities, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to return to the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign at its usual time in April, but organizers announced today the 2021 event would be Sept. 8-11 instead.
“Our dilemma is that we still find ourselves in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic and, while we hope for a vaccine, the future still remains far from certain,” Chaz Ebert said.
The festival has held several online events since the spring, and organizers are planning more, Ebert said. “However, we believe that the heart of Ebertfest remains the community that our audience, film critics and filmmakers build each year when they come together in person. Next year, we want to give the festival every opportunity to happen in the format that we all love, and come back as strong as ever.”
Festival passes covering the full schedule of films will go on sale online Jan. 4. Those holding passes for the canceled 2020 festival can use them for the 2021 event.
Sponsored by the U. of I. College of Media and Chaz Ebert, the festival presents celebrated films and other cinematic works overlooked by audiences, critics or distributors.
Roger Ebert was an Urbana native, U. of I. journalism graduate and Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times who died in 2013. He co-founded the festival with his wife, Chaz, in 1999.
For more information, visit ebertfest.com.
