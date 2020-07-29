DEAN’S LIST
• GALESBURG — High-achieving students from the area were named to the Knox College Dean's List for the 2020 Spring Term. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Among the honorees was D'Jameia Hoskins of Danville, whose major is undecided.
• BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year consisted of 831 students from 29 states and 16 countries. The following local students made the list:
Brady McMasters of Catlin, a sophomore majoring in accounting.
Katie Weston of Rossville, a first-year student majoring in acting.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
DACC SIGNUP
Registration for fall classes at Danville Area Community College is in progress now. Summer business hours through Aug. 14 are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resume Aug. 17.
Fall classes begin Aug. 24. Classes and labs will be offered in-person with limited class size. Some classes will be offered in a modified hybrid to ensure social distancing. A robust menu of totally online courses is available.
Special incentives include: classes that are totally online are 50% off tuition, and students who register for at least 15 credits will receive a $500 tuition waiver.
Stop in or call 217-443-8750 to register.
Complete the 2020/2021 FAFSA for Fall 2020 online or stop by the Financial Aid department for more information. Check out http://www.dacc.edu/finaid or contact the DACC Financial Aid department at 217-443-8891 or finaid@dacc.edu
Health checkpoints are located in entry foyers for your protection. Masks must be worn in all classrooms and public areas. Students and visitors must adhere to any instructor’s or office’s safety requirements.
DANVILLE LIBRARY
DANVILLE — Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library's YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-Youtube
Other activities next week include:
• Wee Wigglers story times contain songs, stories, and serious silliness for young book-lovers. Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. in the first-floor meeting room. For children from birth up to age 5, with a caregiver. Face masks are required for all patrons over 2 years old. Registration required. Call 477-5225 or visit tinyurl.com/DPL-WeeWigglers
• Free Pilates sessions will be offered on Fridays at 4 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. We will be using a variety of instructional videos. Yoga/Pilates mat and face mask required. For adults, ages 18 and over. Registration required. Call 477-5223 ext. 121 or visit tinyurl.com/DPL-Pilates
• The DPL Writers' Group on Aug. 8 brings together aspiring and accomplished writers of all levels to learn about writing and publishing and to share their work for helpful feedback. From 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom. For adults, ages 18 and over. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-WritersGroup
KIDS’ ACTIVITIES
DANVILLE — If you are looking for activities and educational materials for your children or grandchildren before the school year begins, the Vermilion County Conservation District has a limited quantity of its Backyard Adventure Camp bags available for purchase. The reusable canvas bag can be personalized with your child's name and includes five days of activities, crafts, educational materials, and more to connect children with nature.
Backyard Adventures bag includes an insect collecting jar they can decorate and an insect collecting net, a pair of binoculars, a birdhouse with washable paint, make-your-own-kite, flashlight, kindling sticks for a campfire, star constellation identification cards, and a glow stick. Kids can also dissect an owl pellet, create a sundial to tell time, identify clouds, feed the birds with a pinecone and birdseed project, and more.
The bag may be purchased for $40 by calling Lara Danzl at 442-1691 or email ldanzl@vccd.org. Due to the limited quantity, we cannot hold bags for more than 72 hours without payment.
CRAFT KITS AVAILABLE
HOOPESTON —Hoopeston Public Library is offering take-home craft kits for adults and teens in grades 6-12. The first craft kit, to make popsicle stick coasters, is available while supplies last. Kits must be picked up in person at the upstairs main desk. Limit one per person and no phone reservations accepted.
Craft kits are free and will contain most materials to complete each project. Participants may be required to provide basic supplies/materials such as scissors and glue.
There will be a limited quantity of each craft. Future quantities will be adjusted based on interest. New craft projects will be available every two weeks.
