BAR ASSOCIATION AWARDS
DANVILLE — Two students are recipients of the 2020 Vermilion County Bar Association scholarship awards. Each received $750 cash award to assist with their college education costs.
This year’s recipients are Cade Cummins of First Baptist Christian School and Gracelyn LaBaw of Salt Fork High School.
Cummins is a senior at First Baptist and has maintained a 4.0 GPA. He has served as class president or class vice president all four years of high school and has volunteered numerous hours at Vermilion County Peer Court, service projects through his church assisting the elderly and for community involved organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and the Women’s Care Clinic. Cummins also has worked as a lifeguard at the Danville Country Club and the YMCA.
He intends to study accounting, with hopes of becoming a forensic accountant.
LaBaw is a senior at Salt Fork and has maintained a 4.6 GPA. She has volunteered for local projects within her church youth group that has assisted the elderly and visited local nursing homes. LaBaw has volunteered numerous times at the St. James food pantry to help distribute food to those in need. She has volunteered to assist serving food for various fundraisers and an annual homeless luncheon.
LaBaw plans to continue her education in nursing at Indiana Wesleyan University.
The Vermilion County Bar Association makes the awards each year based upon the applicant’s academic record, community involvement and a short personal essay.
RETIRED TEACHERS AWARDS
DANVILLE — Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association awarded five $750 scholarships this year. These Class of 2020 seniors have chosen to further their studies in education:
• Karrin Estes — Danville High School
• Emily Meidel – Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School
• Saddie Pernod — BHRA High School
• Jillian Russel — BHRA High School
• Joanna Kay Walder — Hoopeston High School
PHOTO CONTEST
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is accepting submissions for the 13th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The contest is open to Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape.
Participants are encouraged to submit photos that reflect the wide array of agriculture. The categories photos can be entered under are:
• Conservation: Highlighting Indiana’s natural beauty with photos of landscapes, water and wildlife.
• Agritourism: This category includes seasonal and agricultural destinations, orchards, wineries, farmers’ markets and produce.
• Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber engaged in farming/agricultural activities.
• On the Farm: Every building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm can be included.
In total, 10 winners will be selected: two from each category and two overall. Winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, where they will be recognized and receive certificates from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. Contest winners also will have their photographs featured in the offices of the Lt. Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis.
Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. EDT June 30.
For entry forms, guidelines and criteria, go to https://www.in.gov/isda/2468.htm
GIRL SCOUTS CAMP
SPRINGFIELD — As summer camps across the country are closed due to the continued threat of the coronavirus, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois is introducing virtual camps, giving girls of all ages an opportunity to continue or discover their Girl Scout experience.
Camp Connect will allow girls to virtually interact with other campers, engage in badge activities, get outside in their yards or neighborhoods in fun and creative ways — practicing social distancing while sharing core Girl Scout values having fun.
The camp experience is open to all girls, not just Girl Scouts.
Camp Connect will allow girls to meet on Zoom with camp staff and their fellow campers. They will be provided a box of activity supplies to use throughout the week independently, with their families, or with the other girls in the camp session. Each age level will have its own camp group with other girls their age.
The first session will begin June 8. All girls, both Girl Scouts and non-Girl Scouts, are welcome to participate. Space will be limited to make it possible for girls to make individual connections with others. The cost is $50 per person per session, which includes the registration fee for 2020-2021. Financial assistance is available.
For more information and to register for Camp Connect visit www.getyourgirlpower.org
