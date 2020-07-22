MISS TEEN PAGEANT
Paili Davis, 16, of Bismarck has been selected to participate in the 2021 Miss Illinois USA/Teen USA Pageant. The pageant will be Nov. 20-22 in Bloomington.
Davis will compete as Miss Bismarck Illinois Teen USA and will compete in active wear, evening gown and personal interview. The pageant has two age divisions and the winners will represent Illinois in the 2021 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Pageant.
Davis, a junior at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School, participates in volleyball, competitive dance, pageants, National Honor Society, charities and community events. She was the 2019 Junior Miss Vermilion County Fair queen.
Davis is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Davis and the late Angela Davis.
She’s being sponsored by ReMax, Culver’s, Mervis Industries, Mike’s Grill, the Laurel School of Dance and the Edwards family.
DEAN’S LIST
• YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Jalae Parker of Danville has been named to the Dean's List at Youngstown State University for Spring Semester 2020. Parker is majoring in exercise science.
Dean's List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the spring semester.
• AURORA — Aurora University has named the following students to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors (*) have earned a perfect 4.0.
Honorees are Emily Hickman of Danville, freshman, pre-teacher education, and Katherine Schell of Oakwood, junior, majoring in English and Spanish. Both have high honors, earning 4.0 grade point average.
• ROLLA, Mo. — Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2020 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Among the honorees was Maryemma York of Danville, a junior majoring in engineering management.
SCHOLARSHIPS
DANVILLE — Scholarship applications are available at the Danville Area Community College Foundation. Email: foundation@dacc.edu
• Marilyn F. Campbell Scholarship-Illinois Audubon Society
Scholarship will be awarded a student of DACC who has completed two years of full-time credit hours and is transferring to an institution of higher education in pursuit of a four-year degree. Area of study: veterinary science, conservation, natural resources, biology and/or agricultural studies.
The recipient must provide proof of enrollment, student ID number and the address of where the check is to be sent at the four-year institution they are transferring to before a check can be mailed to the institution.
• IACE District 5 Civil Engineering Scholarship
Minimum B average (3.0 out of 4.0); studying civil engineering; must be full-time; having completed a minimum of 12 credit hours. Preference given to students residing in Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, McLean, Piatt and Vermilion counties. Funds may be used toward tuition, fees and books.
• Ronald L. McDaniel Theater Arts Scholarship
DACC student pursing a degree in theater arts, theater management, set design or any other degree related to theater arts. Recipient must be graduating in the spring and transferring to a four-year institution to continue their studies. Proof of enrollment must be provided. Full or part-time enrollment.
• Ngray Transports Forward Focus
Residents of Vermilion County, minimum B average; studying tractor/trailer training certificate; must be full-time; funds may be used toward tuition, fees and books.
• Dr. Jaya Nelson-Ellington Scholarship
Female student in pre-dental field. First preference given to an African American student. Funds may be used for tuition, books and fees.
TEEN READING
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Public Library has some fun in store for middle and high schoolers. Students entering grades 6-12 may stop at the upstairs desk and pick up a Summer Reading Bingo card. Check out books and when they’ve finished them, turn in the card so you can win a free book.
The reading challenge ends Sept. 8.
