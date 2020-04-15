AQUA DONATION
Aqua Illinois has announced it will donate $10,000 to two community organizations across its service territory to provide community support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aqua is providing two organizations with a $5,000 donation: United Way of Danville and United Way of Kankakee.
Aqua Illinois reminds customers that there are assistance programs available to help those having trouble with their utility bills. If you or someone you know is an Aqua residential utility customer in need of assistance, call ( 877) 987-2782 or email custservreply@aquaamerica.com.
CARLE APPOINTMENT
URBANA — Carle has named Lesly Whitlow, DNP, MBA, RN as vice president of Primary Care, Behavioral Health and Patient Contact Center.
Prior to joining the leadership team at Carle, Whitlow worked at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. She served as vice president of Access and Care Coordination since 2018. Whitlow held additional leadership roles at Lurie’s Children’s Hospital as well as in other health care organizations.
Whitlow received a doctorate nursing practice in systems leadership from Rush University in Chicago, both a master of business administration and a master of health administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet and a bachelor of science in nursing from St. John’s College in Springfield.
NEW MAJORS
St. Mary-of-the-Woods College will begin accepting students to its newly introduced kinesiology major this fall, and majors may choose between two concentration areas: leadership or health.
This new campus-based major, which is a part of the science and mathematics department, will prepare students who are interested in the study of human movement to pursue careers in a variety of fields: health, fitness, physical education, coaching and sports instruction, and sports management. Career opportunities include becoming a fitness trainer, health promotion specialist, strength and conditioning coach or sports administrator just to name a few.
The major also paves the way for students to pursue graduate study to become a physical therapist, physician, or chiropractor, among other health and human performance-related careers.
A general studies major will also be available in the fall. It was created as a transfer-friendly option for adults who have successfully completed previous college credits and wish to earn a bachelor’s degree.
For information about the kinesiology major at SMWC, visit smwc.edu/kinesiology.
For information about the general studies major, visit smwc.edu/generalstudies.
KRANNERT PROJECT
URBANA — Krannert Center for the Performing Arts is joining the Grainger College of Engineering, Carle Illinois College of Medicine Health Maker Lab, and numerous other units at the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to aid healthcare organizations. Krannert Center’s Costume Shop has already been working to create technical renderings and patterns for manufacturers, as well as gowns, masks, and head coverings, and is now inviting community members to also contribute.
The Costume Shop will provide patterns, fabric, and other materials to community members who are interested in constructing gowns and masks for local health care providers and the Champaign County Emergency Operations Center.
Community members interested in participating can fill out a survey at https://krannertcenter.com/covid19-gowns-masks. The materials will be available for scheduled pick-ups in the parking lot of Einstein Bros. Bagels at 2001 S. Lincoln Ave. in Urbana and 803 W. Anthony Drive in Champaign or volunteers may choose a no-contact drop off at their residence. After items are constructed and returned, they will be sanitized by campus research facilities using a chlorine dioxide gas system before being delivered to local healthcare providers and the Champaign County Emergency Operations Center for non-surgical use.
To learn more, visit https://covidppe.dev.engr.illinois.edu.
